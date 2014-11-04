* S.Korea Oct inflation +1.2 pct, misses +1.4 pct forecast * S.Korea fin min worried about weakening yen * Ringgit near nine-month low on low oil prices (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 4 South Korea's won led the losses among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as it fell to its weakest in more than seven months, with benign inflation data raising expectations of a further interest rate cut. The won came under further pressure as South Korea's finance minister expressed concerns over a weakening yen and said the government will continue market stabilising efforts. "We expect another rate cut this year to bring the policy rate to 1.75 percent," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB, in a client note. "We don't think the easing is driven so much by BOJ action but rather that fundamentally, exports are weak and Bank of Korea doesn't mind having a weaker currency for support," he said, referring to the Bank of Japan. The won lost as much as 0.9 percent to 1,082.0 per dollar, its weakest since March 24. South Korea's annual inflation in October picked up to 1.2 percent, for the first time in three months, but slower than a market expectation of 1.4 percent in a Reuters poll. That left sufficient headroom to cut rates further if required. The Bank of Korea cut its policy interest rate on Oct. 15 for the second time in three months to match its record low of 2 percent, while it gave no clear signal that its easing cycle has ended. The foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to check the won's strength against the yen . On Monday, the won hit 9.4339 versus the Japanese currency, its strongest since August 2008. The authorities have been spotted intervening around 9.5000 before, according to traders. South Korean exporters compete against Japanese rivals for a similar group of products in major markets around the world. The won pared some losses as exporters used the slide against the dollar as a chance to buy it for settlements. The yen's rebound also helped. Some offshore hedge funds covered short positions to take profits from the dollar's gains against the won, traders said. The outlook for the South Korean unit remains dark due to the yen's weakness, traders said. "If the dollar/yen rises again, the dollar/won will follow it once exporters' deals are completed," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. RINGGIT Most other emerging Asian currencies fell, with the Malaysian ringgit at a near nine-month low on concerns lower oil prices might hurt economic fundamentals of the country, a major exporter of palm oil. The ringgit fell 0.4 percent to 3.3300 per dollar, its weakest since Feb. 11. It recovered some of losses, with the central bank suspected of intervening to support the currency. Some traders covered short positions as the currency is seen excessively sold. The 14-day dollar/ringgit's relative strength index (RSI) stood at 74.5. A reading above the 70 threshold indicates the dollar is overbought against the ringgit. Still, a recovery in the ringgit provided investors with opportunities to sell the currency on rallies. "We cannot fight the USD. We have U.S. jobs data this week, which is another USD positive factor," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. The trader said he would hold bearish ringgit positions, expecting it would weaken to 3.3465, the low for 2014. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.47 114.04 +0.50 Sing dlr 1.2895 1.2915 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.492 30.488 -0.01 Korean won 1078.71 1072.60 -0.57 Baht 32.65 32.60 -0.16 Peso 44.92 44.90 -0.04 Rupiah 12117.00 12105.00 -0.10 *Rupee 61.40 61.40 0.00 Ringgit 3.3240 3.3175 -0.20 Yuan 6.1172 6.1183 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.47 105.28 -7.22 Sing dlr 1.2895 1.2632 -2.04 Taiwan dlr 30.492 29.950 -1.78 Korean won 1078.71 1055.40 -2.16 Baht 32.65 32.86 +0.64 Peso 44.92 44.40 -1.17 Rupiah 12117.00 12160.00 +0.35 Rupee 61.40 61.80 +0.65 Ringgit 3.3240 3.2755 -1.46 Yuan 6.1172 6.0539 -1.03 * Financial markets in India are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)