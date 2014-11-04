(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 4 The South Korean won led the slide among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, falling to its weakest in seven months, with benign inflation data increasing expectations of a further interest rate cut. The won came under further pressure as South Korea's finance minister expressed concerns over a weakening yen and said the government will continue market stabilising efforts after the Japanese central bank decided to expand its massive stimulus last week. The foreign exchange authorities were believed to have intervened to check the currency's strength against the yen , traders said. The won on Monday hit a six-year high of 9.4339 versus the Japanese unit. Offshore funds sold the won against the dollar, absorbing exporters' supplies of the greenback for settlements, traders said. Malaysia's ringgit slid to a near nine-month low as offshore funds unloaded the currency amid concerns lower oil prices might hurt its economic fundamentals. The country is a major exporter of palm oil. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.61 114.04 +0.38 Sing dlr 1.2886 1.2915 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 30.529 30.488 -0.13 Korean won 1076.54 1072.60 -0.37 Baht 32.67 32.60 -0.20 Peso 44.92 44.90 -0.03 Rupiah 12108.00 12105.00 -0.02 *Rupee 61.40 61.40 0.00 Ringgit 3.3265 3.3175 -0.27 Yuan 6.1167 6.1183 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.61 105.28 -7.34 Sing dlr 1.2886 1.2632 -1.97 Taiwan dlr 30.529 29.950 -1.90 Korean won 1076.54 1055.40 -1.96 Baht 32.67 32.86 +0.60 Peso 44.92 44.40 -1.16 Rupiah 12108.00 12160.00 +0.43 Rupee 61.40 61.80 +0.65 Ringgit 3.3265 3.2755 -1.53 Yuan 6.1167 6.0539 -1.03 * Financial markets in India were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)