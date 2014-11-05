* Indonesia Q3 GDP growth 5.01 pct, weakest since 2009 * Won leased Asia FX losses on intervention caution * Philippine peso up on inflation data; rate view cuts gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Indonesia's rupiah eased on Wednesday as third-quarter economic growth hit a five-year low, while most emerging Asian currencies slid on the dollar's rebound against a basket of major counterparts. Southeast Asia's top economy expanded 5.01 percent in the July-September period from a year earlier, the weakest pace since 2009 and missing a forecast of 5.10 percent, data showed. Before the data, the rupiah had gained as much as 0.3 percent to 12,075 per dollar on demand from foreign banks. "The data highlights downward pressure on the economy as tight monetary policy stifles domestic demand in order to curtail current account deficit," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior economist and strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "We expect a negative impact on the IDR and downward pressure on rates and government bond yields." Most other emerging Asian currencies also fell. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against six-major currencies, recovered earlier losses. The South Korean won led the regional slides as the yen's weakness boosted caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. The won hovered around a six-year high against the Japanese unit. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso bucked regional depreciation as data showing October headline inflation was higher than market expectations, although it was still at a six-month low. Philippine consumer price rose 4.3 percent in October, higher than a forecast of 4.2 percent in a Reuters poll. The currency pared much of the gains as the central bank governor Amando Tetanco said tamer inflation and easing liquidity conditions give it room to pause in a tightening cycle. The peso is unlikely to extend gains, given the dovish remarks, said a Philippine bank trader in Manila. "As long as 44.85 holds, I will stay long (dollar)," said the trader, referring to the peso's value against the dollar. The Philippine currency ended the morning local session up 0.1 percent at 44.885. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.94 113.60 -0.30 Sing dlr 1.2903 1.2889 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.489 30.538 +0.16 Korean won 1080.04 1076.50 -0.33 Baht 32.71 32.67 -0.11 Peso 44.89 44.92 +0.07 Rupiah 12110.00 12105.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.36 61.40 +0.07 Ringgit 3.3355 3.3295 -0.18 Yuan 6.1116 6.1152 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.94 105.28 -7.60 Sing dlr 1.2903 1.2632 -2.10 Taiwan dlr 30.489 29.950 -1.77 Korean won 1080.04 1055.40 -2.28 Baht 32.71 32.86 +0.47 Peso 44.89 44.40 -1.09 Rupiah 12110.00 12160.00 +0.41 Rupee 61.36 61.80 +0.73 Ringgit 3.3355 3.2755 -1.80 Yuan 6.1116 6.0539 -0.94 (Editing by Kim Coghill)