Nov 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.92 114.65 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.2950 1.2936 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.553 30.602 +0.16 Korean won 1089.06 1083.60 -0.50 Baht 32.79 32.85 +0.18 Peso 45.02 44.97 -0.11 Rupiah 12175.00 12140.00 -0.29 Rupee 61.41 61.41 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3410 3.3455 +0.13 Yuan 6.1156 6.1146 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 114.92 105.28 -8.39 Sing dlr 1.2950 1.2632 -2.46 Taiwan dlr 30.553 29.950 -1.97 Korean won 1089.06 1055.40 -3.09 Baht 32.79 32.86 +0.21 Peso 45.02 44.40 -1.39 Rupiah 12175.00 12160.00 -0.12 Rupee 61.41 61.80 +0.64 Ringgit 3.3410 3.2755 -1.96 Yuan 6.1156 6.0539 -1.01 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)