By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 The South Korean won was set
for its worst week in almost 1-1/2 years, leading weekly losses
in emerging Asian currencies on Friday, with the dollar firm as
U.S. jobs data was expected to build a case for a Federal
Reserve interest rate rise next year.
The region's currencies drew no support from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi's pledge to ease further, as
the dovish stance pushed up the dollar.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day is expected
to show an 231,000 increase in October after rising 248,000 in
September, a Reuters poll showed. Data released on Thursday
showed new claims for jobless benefit fell more than expected
last week.
The greenback is seen rising further if the payrolls report
points to a solid recovery in the job market. That will put
pressure on emerging Asian currencies, traders and analysts
said.
"A weaker Asian FX trend stays intact on monetary policy
differentials," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research
head in Seoul, adding the won may lead the regional
depreciation due to the yen's weakness.
"They may rebound as the dollar may see corrections after
the jobs data. But that would be just profit-taking."
Central banks in Asia took dovish stances while the Fed is
expected to raise borrowing costs in the middle of next year
thanks to a recovery in the world's largest economy.
On Thursday, Malaysia's central bank warned that global
growth could hurt the export-focused economy, although it left
its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent.
The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday left the door open to a
possible rate cut due to its slowing economy, while the
Philippine central bank suggested it is likely to leave
borrowing costs on hold for the rest of the year.
Last week, the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased monetary
policy, raising expectations of a further rate cut by South
Korea's monetary authority.
WEEKLY LOSSES
The won has lost 2.2 percent against the dollar so far this
week, which would be the largest weekly depreciation since late
June 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
South Korean Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan was quoted
on Thursday as saying that the government would manage the won
to align with the weakening yen.
A ministry official later told Reuters that the government
would work towards keeping the won from falling out of sync with
other currencies moves.
Caution increased over possible intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities as the won hit a six-year high
against the yen on Thursday.
"Given government rhetoric in Seoul, we expect the KRW to
respond strongly to JPY/USD movements in the coming weeks and
months," said the Royal Bank of Scotland said in a note to
clients.
South Korean and Japanese companies compete for a similar
group of products such as cars on major markets around the
world.
The Malaysian ringgit has fallen 1.7 percent
against the dollar so far this week, which would be the biggest
weekly loss since late September 2013.
Malaysia's exports rose 2.0 percent in September from a year
earlier, below a forecast of 2.7 percent growth in a Reuters
poll.
Foreign investors cut holdings in the country's bonds in
September, central bank data showed. Offshore funds sold the
currency amid concerns that lower oil prices would hurt economic
fundamentals of the net oil exporter and major palm oil
producer.
The Thai baht has slid 1.0 percent with the central
bank's dovish stance. The Singapore dollar has eased
0.8 percent, while the Indonesian rupiah has lost 0.6
percent.
Both the Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso
have fallen 0.4 percent each.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 115.29 115.22 -0.06
Sing dlr 1.2960 1.2959 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 30.603 30.605 +0.01
Korean won 1092.70 1083.80 -0.81
Baht 32.89 32.82 -0.24
Peso 45.07 45.00 -0.14
Rupiah 12152.00 12135.00 -0.14
Rupee 61.54 61.41 -0.20
Ringgit 3.3450 3.3365 -0.25
Yuan 6.1158 6.1123 -0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 115.29 105.28 -8.69
Sing dlr 1.2960 1.2632 -2.53
Taiwan dlr 30.603 29.950 -2.13
Korean won 1092.70 1055.40 -3.41
Baht 32.89 32.86 -0.10
Peso 45.07 44.40 -1.49
Rupiah 12152.00 12160.00 +0.07
Rupee 61.54 61.80 +0.43
Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08
Yuan 6.1158 6.0539 -1.01
