(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 The South Korean won reported
its largest weekly loss in almost 1-1/2 years, leading losses in
emerging Asian currencies on Friday, with the dollar firm as
U.S. jobs data was expected to build a case for a Federal
Reserve interest rate rise next year.
The won ended the week down 2.3 percent against
the dollar, the biggest weekly slide since late June 2013,
according to Thomson Reuters data, as the yen stayed
around a seven-year low to the greenback.
South Korean and Japanese companies compete for a similar
group of products such as cars on major markets around the
world.
Earlier on Friday, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said
that while there are limitations to South Korea's ability to
counter the rapidly weakening yen, "we will not stand pat."
South Korean Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan was quoted
on Thursday as saying that the government would manage the won
to align with the weakening yen.
A ministry official later told Reuters that Joo's comments
had been misunderstood and the government would work towards
keeping the won from falling out of sync with other currencies
moves.
Malaysia's ringgit has lost 1.7 percent so far this
week, which would be the biggest weekly loss since late
September 2013.
The ringgit on Friday fell to as low as 3.3463 per dollar,
its weakest since Jan. 27, after data showing the country's
exports grew in September less than expected.
Foreign investors cut holdings in Malaysia's bonds in
September, central bank data showed. Offshore funds sold the
currency amid concerns that lower oil prices would hurt economic
fundamentals of the net oil exporter and major palm oil
producer.
The Thai baht has slid 0.9 percent as the central
bank on Wednesday left the door open to a possible rate cut due
to its slowing economy.
The Taiwan dollar closed the week down 0.8 percent
with October exports growth slowing and missing expectations.
Both the Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah
have eased 0.7 percent.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 115.24 115.22 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.2948 1.2959 +0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.709 30.605 -0.34
Korean won 1091.51 1083.80 -0.71
Baht 32.87 32.82 -0.17
Peso 45.03 45.00 -0.07
Rupiah 12160.00 12135.00 -0.21
Rupee 61.52 61.41 -0.18
Ringgit 3.3450 3.3365 -0.25
Yuan 6.1199 6.1123 -0.12
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 115.24 105.28 -8.65
Sing dlr 1.2948 1.2632 -2.44
Taiwan dlr 30.709 29.950 -2.47
Korean won 1091.51 1055.40 -3.31
Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.04
Peso 45.03 44.40 -1.41
Rupiah 12160.00 12160.00 +0.00
Rupee 61.52 61.80 +0.46
Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08
Yuan 6.1199 6.0539 -1.08
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)