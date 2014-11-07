(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 7 The South Korean won reported its largest weekly loss in almost 1-1/2 years, leading losses in emerging Asian currencies on Friday, with the dollar firm as U.S. jobs data was expected to build a case for a Federal Reserve interest rate rise next year. The won ended the week down 2.3 percent against the dollar, the biggest weekly slide since late June 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data, as the yen stayed around a seven-year low to the greenback. South Korean and Japanese companies compete for a similar group of products such as cars on major markets around the world. Earlier on Friday, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said that while there are limitations to South Korea's ability to counter the rapidly weakening yen, "we will not stand pat." South Korean Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan was quoted on Thursday as saying that the government would manage the won to align with the weakening yen. A ministry official later told Reuters that Joo's comments had been misunderstood and the government would work towards keeping the won from falling out of sync with other currencies moves. Malaysia's ringgit has lost 1.7 percent so far this week, which would be the biggest weekly loss since late September 2013. The ringgit on Friday fell to as low as 3.3463 per dollar, its weakest since Jan. 27, after data showing the country's exports grew in September less than expected. Foreign investors cut holdings in Malaysia's bonds in September, central bank data showed. Offshore funds sold the currency amid concerns that lower oil prices would hurt economic fundamentals of the net oil exporter and major palm oil producer. The Thai baht has slid 0.9 percent as the central bank on Wednesday left the door open to a possible rate cut due to its slowing economy. The Taiwan dollar closed the week down 0.8 percent with October exports growth slowing and missing expectations. Both the Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah have eased 0.7 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.24 115.22 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2948 1.2959 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.709 30.605 -0.34 Korean won 1091.51 1083.80 -0.71 Baht 32.87 32.82 -0.17 Peso 45.03 45.00 -0.07 Rupiah 12160.00 12135.00 -0.21 Rupee 61.52 61.41 -0.18 Ringgit 3.3450 3.3365 -0.25 Yuan 6.1199 6.1123 -0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 115.24 105.28 -8.65 Sing dlr 1.2948 1.2632 -2.44 Taiwan dlr 30.709 29.950 -2.47 Korean won 1091.51 1055.40 -3.31 Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.04 Peso 45.03 44.40 -1.41 Rupiah 12160.00 12160.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.52 61.80 +0.46 Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08 Yuan 6.1199 6.0539 -1.08 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)