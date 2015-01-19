* Yuan lower; c.bank fixes midpoint weaker
* Ringgit down on lower oil prices, yuan
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, Jan 19 China's yuan led losses among
emerging Asian currencies on Monday as local stocks collapsed
after regulators cracked down on credit products and the central
bank set its midpoint weaker.
The yuan fell as shares tumbled after the
securities regulator barred three major brokerages from opening
new margin trading accounts for clients for three months.
Malaysia's ringgit eased despite the fact that
Prime Minister Najib Razak will announce policy changes,
including possible budget revisions, on Tuesday to help the
country adjust to the impact of the slump in global oil prices.
The Indonesian rupiah edged lower on corporate
dollar demand.
The Thai baht, however, hit a near three-month high
on demand from foreign institutional investors.
Still, investors hesitated to build large positions in
emerging Asian currencies ahead of the European Central Bank's
policy meeting on Thursday. The ECB is expected to launch a
government bond-buying programme in a bid to fight off
deflation.
"Asia FX this week will be choppy with very little direction
going into the ECB," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for
Scandinavian bank SEB, in Singapore.
"It is a binary event with potential large moves in both
directions. My advice for this week is to reduce risk and not
make directional calls."
RINGGIT
The ringgit fell on lower oil prices and the yuan's
weakness.
The currency came under further pressure from dollar demand
linked to daily fixing and bids for the neighbouring Singapore
dollar.
"It is uncertain how much the budget is cut or modified,"
said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur on the
expected policy changes.
Expectations for further slides in oil prices are also
likely hurting the ringgit, the trader added.
BAHT
The baht rose as much as 0.5 percent to 32.48 per dollar,
its strongest since Oct. 31.
"Some currencies in Asia are safe-haven currencies now and
the baht is one of them on positive carry," said a currency
trader in Bangkok.
The Thai currency, however, pared some of the earlier gains
with intervention by the central bank suspected to stem its
appreciation, analysts said.
The baht has a 200-day moving average at 32.44. It has been
weaker than the average since late October last year.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0445 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 117.05 117.67 +0.53
Sing dlr 1.3276 1.3265 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 31.505 31.645 +0.44
Korean won 1076.17 1077.30 +0.11
Baht 32.55 32.64 +0.28
*Peso 44.68 44.68 +0.00
Rupiah 12600.00 12585.00 -0.12
Rupee 61.67 61.87 +0.32
Ringgit 3.5625 3.5595 -0.08
Yuan 6.2174 6.2066 -0.17
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 117.05 119.66 +2.23
Sing dlr 1.3276 1.3260 -0.12
Taiwan dlr 31.505 31.718 +0.68
Korean won 1076.17 1099.30 +2.15
Baht 32.55 32.90 +1.08
Peso 44.68 44.72 +0.10
Rupiah 12600.00 12380.00 -1.75
Rupee 61.67 63.03 +2.21
Ringgit 3.5625 3.4965 -1.85
Yuan 6.2174 6.2040 -0.22
* Philippine currency and bond markets are closed on the last
day of the visit by Pope Francis to Asia's most populous
Catholic country.
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)