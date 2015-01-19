* Yuan lower; c.bank fixes midpoint weaker * Ringgit down on lower oil prices, yuan (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Jan 19 China's yuan led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as local stocks collapsed after regulators cracked down on credit products and the central bank set its midpoint weaker. The yuan fell as shares tumbled after the securities regulator barred three major brokerages from opening new margin trading accounts for clients for three months. Malaysia's ringgit eased despite the fact that Prime Minister Najib Razak will announce policy changes, including possible budget revisions, on Tuesday to help the country adjust to the impact of the slump in global oil prices. The Indonesian rupiah edged lower on corporate dollar demand. The Thai baht, however, hit a near three-month high on demand from foreign institutional investors. Still, investors hesitated to build large positions in emerging Asian currencies ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday. The ECB is expected to launch a government bond-buying programme in a bid to fight off deflation. "Asia FX this week will be choppy with very little direction going into the ECB," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB, in Singapore. "It is a binary event with potential large moves in both directions. My advice for this week is to reduce risk and not make directional calls." RINGGIT The ringgit fell on lower oil prices and the yuan's weakness. The currency came under further pressure from dollar demand linked to daily fixing and bids for the neighbouring Singapore dollar. "It is uncertain how much the budget is cut or modified," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur on the expected policy changes. Expectations for further slides in oil prices are also likely hurting the ringgit, the trader added. BAHT The baht rose as much as 0.5 percent to 32.48 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 31. "Some currencies in Asia are safe-haven currencies now and the baht is one of them on positive carry," said a currency trader in Bangkok. The Thai currency, however, pared some of the earlier gains with intervention by the central bank suspected to stem its appreciation, analysts said. The baht has a 200-day moving average at 32.44. It has been weaker than the average since late October last year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.05 117.67 +0.53 Sing dlr 1.3276 1.3265 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 31.505 31.645 +0.44 Korean won 1076.17 1077.30 +0.11 Baht 32.55 32.64 +0.28 *Peso 44.68 44.68 +0.00 Rupiah 12600.00 12585.00 -0.12 Rupee 61.67 61.87 +0.32 Ringgit 3.5625 3.5595 -0.08 Yuan 6.2174 6.2066 -0.17 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.05 119.66 +2.23 Sing dlr 1.3276 1.3260 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.505 31.718 +0.68 Korean won 1076.17 1099.30 +2.15 Baht 32.55 32.90 +1.08 Peso 44.68 44.72 +0.10 Rupiah 12600.00 12380.00 -1.75 Rupee 61.67 63.03 +2.21 Ringgit 3.5625 3.4965 -1.85 Yuan 6.2174 6.2040 -0.22 * Philippine currency and bond markets are closed on the last day of the visit by Pope Francis to Asia's most populous Catholic country. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)