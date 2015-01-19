(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SEOUL, Jan 19 Malaysia's ringgit led losses
among emerging Asian currencies on Monday with caution
increasing a day before the expected announcement of policy
changes by Prime Minister Najib Razak, while the Chinese yuan
slid on collapsing stocks.
Najib's statement is expected to include budget revisions,
to help Malaysia adjust to the impact of reduced oil and gas
earnings due to the slump in global crude prices.
The ringgit fell on falling oil prices and a weaker yuan
. The currency came under further pressure from dollar
demand linked to daily fixing and bids for the neighbouring
Singapore dollar.
Ten-year government bond yield rose to 3.936
percent from Friday's 3.917 percent.
Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and
FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said the
currency and bond markets were pricing in the risk of foreign
selling should investors perceive the changes unveiled by Najib
as insufficient.
The yuan fell as shares tumbled after the
securities regulator barred three major brokerages from opening
new margin trading accounts for clients for three months.
Indonesia's rupiah edged lower on corporate dollar
demand. The central bank expects the country's current account
deficit for 2015 to be around 3.3 to 3.5 percent of gross
domestic product, bigger than its 3 percent estimate for 2014.
The Thai baht, however, hit a near three-month high
on demand from foreign institutional investors.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0805 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 117.13 117.67 +0.46
Sing dlr 1.3295 1.3265 -0.23
Taiwan dlr 31.545 31.645 +0.32
Korean won 1076.78 1077.30 +0.05
Baht 32.54 32.64 +0.31
*Peso 44.68 44.68 0.00
Rupiah 12607.00 12585.00 -0.17
Rupee 61.70 61.87 +0.27
Ringgit 3.5680 3.5595 -0.24
Yuan 6.2187 6.2066 -0.19
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 117.13 119.66 +2.16
Sing dlr 1.3295 1.3260 -0.26
Taiwan dlr 31.545 31.718 +0.55
Korean won 1076.78 1099.30 +2.09
Baht 32.54 32.90 +1.11
Peso 44.68 44.72 +0.10
Rupiah 12607.00 12380.00 -1.80
Rupee 61.70 63.03 +2.16
Ringgit 3.5680 3.4965 -2.00
Yuan 6.2187 6.2040 -0.24
* Philippine currency and bond markets were closed on the last
day of the visit by Pope Francis to Asia's most populous
Catholic country.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)