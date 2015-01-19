(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Jan 19 Malaysia's ringgit led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Monday with caution increasing a day before the expected announcement of policy changes by Prime Minister Najib Razak, while the Chinese yuan slid on collapsing stocks. Najib's statement is expected to include budget revisions, to help Malaysia adjust to the impact of reduced oil and gas earnings due to the slump in global crude prices. The ringgit fell on falling oil prices and a weaker yuan . The currency came under further pressure from dollar demand linked to daily fixing and bids for the neighbouring Singapore dollar. Ten-year government bond yield rose to 3.936 percent from Friday's 3.917 percent. Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur, said the currency and bond markets were pricing in the risk of foreign selling should investors perceive the changes unveiled by Najib as insufficient. The yuan fell as shares tumbled after the securities regulator barred three major brokerages from opening new margin trading accounts for clients for three months. Indonesia's rupiah edged lower on corporate dollar demand. The central bank expects the country's current account deficit for 2015 to be around 3.3 to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, bigger than its 3 percent estimate for 2014. The Thai baht, however, hit a near three-month high on demand from foreign institutional investors. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.13 117.67 +0.46 Sing dlr 1.3295 1.3265 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 31.545 31.645 +0.32 Korean won 1076.78 1077.30 +0.05 Baht 32.54 32.64 +0.31 *Peso 44.68 44.68 0.00 Rupiah 12607.00 12585.00 -0.17 Rupee 61.70 61.87 +0.27 Ringgit 3.5680 3.5595 -0.24 Yuan 6.2187 6.2066 -0.19 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.13 119.66 +2.16 Sing dlr 1.3295 1.3260 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 31.545 31.718 +0.55 Korean won 1076.78 1099.30 +2.09 Baht 32.54 32.90 +1.11 Peso 44.68 44.72 +0.10 Rupiah 12607.00 12380.00 -1.80 Rupee 61.70 63.03 +2.16 Ringgit 3.5680 3.4965 -2.00 Yuan 6.2187 6.2040 -0.24 * Philippine currency and bond markets were closed on the last day of the visit by Pope Francis to Asia's most populous Catholic country. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)