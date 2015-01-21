* Won gains as yen rises more after BOJ * Taiwan dollar, rupiah up on capital inflows * Ringgit falls; Fitch warns of rating downgrade (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Jan 21 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as the yen extended gains after the Bank of Japan held its monetary policy steady, and on expectations of stimulus from the European Central Bank. The Malaysian ringgit, however, hit a near six-year low as Fitch Ratings warned of a downgrade in the country's rating after the government cut its growth forecast, reduced its budget and widened its fiscal deficit target. The South Korean won strengthened on the yen's advance as the Bank of Japan's decision spurred some speculators who had expected more easing to cover short positions in the yen. Taiwan's dollar and Indonesia's rupiah gained on capital inflows. Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan jumped more than 1 percent on growing expectations that the ECB will introduce quantitative easing on Thursday. "The ECB's easing may support riskier assets including Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on demand from foreign financial institutions and higher share prices. Traders said the central bank had not been spotted in the market limiting the currency's appreciation, although participants had been wary of intervention. Exporters did not buy the island's currency for settlements because they were active buyers on Tuesday. RUPIAH The rupiah advanced after Indonesia on Tuesday sold 17.3 trillion rupiah ($1.4 billion) of conventional bonds, above an indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah and with lower yields. Ten-year government bond yield fell to 7.329 percent, its lowest since Oct. 30, 2013, leading a fall in debt yields. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,557 rupiah per dollar , stronger than the previous session's 12,659. Real money funds bought the rupiah in non-deliverable forwards markets. RINGGIT The ringgit lost as much as 0.5 percent to 3.6250 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009. Three- and five-year bond yields rose as prices fell. The Malaysian currency recovered some losses with central bank intervention to support the ringgit suspected, and some traders covered their short positions. Investors stayed pessimistic on the ringgit amid fears that sliding crude prices would cut the country's current account surplus and deepen its fiscal deficit. Malaysia is a major exporter of liquefied natural gas and oil. "We consider MYR-denominated financial assets vulnerable to selling pressure from worries about the impact of lower world oil prices on the external and budget balances," Tim Condon, head of Asia research at ING, said in a client note. "We reiterate our year-end 3.68 USDMYR forecast." Currency investors shrugged off data showing Malaysian consumer prices in December rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier, slower than market expectations of a 2.8 percent rise. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0520 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.81 118.80 +0.84 Sing dlr 1.3368 1.3367 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.544 31.696 +0.48 Korean won 1082.34 1088.40 +0.56 Baht 32.68 32.72 +0.12 Peso 44.55 44.61 +0.13 Rupiah 12530.00 12580.00 +0.40 Rupee 61.61 61.69 +0.13 Ringgit 3.6200 3.6075 -0.35 Yuan 6.2160 6.2142 -0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.81 119.66 +1.57 Sing dlr 1.3368 1.3260 -0.81 Taiwan dlr 31.544 31.718 +0.55 Korean won 1082.34 1099.30 +1.57 Baht 32.68 32.90 +0.67 Peso 44.55 44.72 +0.38 Rupiah 12530.00 12380.00 -1.20 Rupee 61.61 63.03 +2.30 Ringgit 3.6200 3.4965 -3.41 Yuan 6.2160 6.2040 -0.19 ($1 = 12,530 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by)