* Yuan sentiment turns optimistic
* Rupee long positions largest since June
* Ringgit short positions slightly lower
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, Jan 22 Sentiment towards emerging Asian
currencies improved on hopes of massive European Central Bank
monetary stimulus and the yen's rebound, with traders putting
their first optimistic bets on the Chinese yuan since early
December, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Long positions in the Indian rupee rose to a
seven-month high, according to the survey of 16 currency
analysts and traders conducted between Tuesday and Thursday.
Traders remained pessimistic on most other emerging Asian
currencies, but reduced their short positions in regional units,
even including Malaysia's ringgit.
Views on the yuan turned positive for the first
time in about six weeks. The renminbi found support from
better-than-expected economic data such as the fourth-quarter
growth and December trade.
The rupee, on which investors have been bullish since
October, saw the largest optimistic bets since June. It has been
the best performing Asian currency so far this month on capital
inflows to India.
India's central bank on Jan. 15 cut interest rates to cope
with growing signs of slowing inflation and a flagging recovery.
That lifted the country's stocks and bonds.
Short positions in the ringgit slightly eased from two weeks
ago, when its bearish bets hit the largest since August 2008,
the global financial crisis.
The Malaysian currency was the worst performing emerging
Asian currency last year on fears that sliding oil prices would
hurt the country's current account surplus and increase fiscal
deficit.
The government on Tuesday widened its fiscal deficit target
for 2015, cut growth forecast and reduced its budget to reflect
lower oil and gas revenue. Fitch Ratings warned of a downgrade
in the country's rating, sending the ringgit on Wednesday to a
near six-year low.
The Philippine peso reversed short positions as
the currency hit a four-month high on capital inflows.
Sentiment on South Korea's won and Thailand's
baht became almost neutral.
Bearish bets on the Taiwan dollar and the Singapore
dollar fell to the lowest since late October when
investors were bullish on those units. Short positions in the
Indonesian rupiah slid to the smallest since late
November.
Such improvements came as the ECB is widely expected to
announce a new scheme to print money to buy euro zone government
bonds later on Thursday to combat the threat of deflation and
get the euro zone economy back on a steady footing.
A source told Reuters the ECB's Executive Board has proposed
a quantitative easing program that would enable the bank to buy
50 billion euros ($58.0 billion) in bonds a month from March.
The yen also advanced as the Bank of Japan held its
monetary policy on Wednesday, causing some speculators who had
expected more easing to cover short positions.
The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore
dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
22-Jan -0.04 0.02 0.72 0.38 0.19 -0.73 1.69 -0.02 0.03
8-Jan 0.11 0.49 1.05 0.88 0.80 -0.15 1.98 0.13 0.40
18-Dec 0.29 0.35 0.89 0.89 0.94 -0.07 1.65 -0.22 0.62
4-Dec -0.51 1.13 1.25 0.43 0.92 -0.47 1.59 0.13 0.47
20-Nov -0.88 1.37 1.12 0.07 0.88 -0.25 1.16 0.50 0.56
6-Nov -0.87 1.02 0.74 -0.02 0.41 -0.62 1.01 0.28 0.54
23-Oct -0.90 -0.31 -0.08 0.19 -0.08 -0.51 0.05 -0.08 -0.16
9-Oct -0.75 0.96 0.66 1.15 0.59 -0.03 0.73 0.47 0.57
25-Sept -0.94 0.27 0.57 0.86 0.65 0.04 0.65 0.58 0.34
11-Sept -1.15 0.19 0.93 0.42 -0.07 -0.07 0.40 0.03 0.32
($1 = 0.8627 euros)
