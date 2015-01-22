* Taiwan dollar near 5-week high on foreign demand * Rupiah at 3-week peak on bond inflows * Philippine peso weaker after 4-month high (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Jan 22 Most emerging Asian currencies held firm on Thursday amid expectations that the European Central Bank will announce massive stimulus later in the day, which may weaken the euro and prompt investors to seek higher yields in Asia. The Taiwan dollar hit a five-week high on demand from foreign investors, while the Indonesian rupiah touched a three-week peak on bond inflows. The ECB is expected to unveil a bond-buying programme to revive the flagging euro zone economy. A source told Reuters the ECB's Executive Board has proposed a quantitative easing program that would enable the bank to buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds a month from March. That will put renewed pressure on euro-denominated assets. "If improvement in risk appetite continues, the search for yield ... may also continue to shine though, especially in EM/Asia," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist with OCBC Bank, in a client note. Asian shares held near eight-week highs on efforts by global central banks to fight deflation and slowing growth. On Wednesday, Canada's central bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates, citing a threat to economic growth and its inflation targets from plunging oil prices. Still, some investors doubted how much more emerging Asian currencies could strengthen, saying expectations of the ECB's easing have already been largely priced in. The dollar is likely to rise against major currencies, which will put pressure on regional units eventually, they added. The Philippine peso turned weaker after hitting a four-month high, while South Korea's won fell on the yen's weakness. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced up to 0.6 percent to 31.364 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since Dec. 19. Foreign financial institutions chased the island's currency with domestic stocks reporting three consecutive sessions of foreign net purchases until Wednesday. Foreign investors bought a combined net T$34.7 billion ($1.1 billion) worth of shares in the first three days of the week, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The Taiwan dollar gave up some of appreciation on importers' bids of the greenback for payments. Traders hesitated to build up aggressive positions ahead of the ECB's decision later in the day. RUPIAH The rupiah rose 0.4 percent to 12,420 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 2. The 10-year government bond yield fell to 7.196 percent, its lowest since Oct. 30, 2013. Most other bond yields also slid. The Indonesian currency pared some of its gains on dollar demand from local companies and on profit-taking. Still, traders stayed bullish on the rupiah, given bond inflows. "I am already shorting USD/IDR since the bond auction," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to the government bond sale on Tuesday. Indonesia sold 17.3 trillion rupiah ($1.4 billion) of conventional bonds, well above an indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,451 rupiah per dollar , stronger than the previous session's 12,557. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso earlier gained as much as 0.2 percent to 44.300 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 17, tracking gains among emerging Asian currencies. The Philippine currency has been supported by stocks and bond inflows, traders said. But it turned weaker as some traders took profits with a chart resistance at 44.287, a 200-day moving average. It has been weaker than the average since mid-September last year. Manila shares lost 0.8 percent, well underperforming regional peers. "The average should be a very strong support (for dollar)," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila, adding the average will be broken only if the ECB's easing brings more capital inflows. "I would buy dollar near there and just sell in case it breaks there." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0535 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.17 117.96 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.3337 1.3353 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.445 31.553 +0.34 Korean won 1084.70 1083.40 -0.12 Baht 32.59 32.62 +0.09 Peso 44.41 44.40 -0.02 Rupiah 12465.00 12475.00 +0.08 Rupee 61.63 61.64 +0.01 Ringgit 3.6060 3.6155 +0.26 Yuan 6.2097 6.2115 +0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.17 119.66 +1.26 Sing dlr 1.3337 1.3260 -0.58 Taiwan dlr 31.445 31.718 +0.87 Korean won 1084.70 1099.30 +1.35 Baht 32.59 32.90 +0.95 Peso 44.41 44.72 +0.70 Rupiah 12465.00 12380.00 -0.68 Rupee 61.63 63.03 +2.27 Ringgit 3.6060 3.4965 -3.04 Yuan 6.2097 6.2040 -0.09 ($1 = 31.4300 Taiwan dollars) ($1 = 12,465 rupiah) ($1 = 0.8625 euros) (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)