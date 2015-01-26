Jan 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.74 117.81 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.3445 1.3450 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.236 31.432 +0.63 Korean won 1078.60 1084.10 +0.51 Baht 32.53 32.60 +0.22 Peso 44.07 44.18 +0.26 Rupiah 12510.00 12470.00 -0.32 Rupee 61.42 61.42 +0.00 Ringgit 3.5990 3.6030 +0.11 Yuan 6.2462 6.2288 -0.28 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.74 119.66 +1.63 Sing dlr 1.3445 1.3260 -1.38 Taiwan dlr 31.236 31.718 +1.54 Korean won 1078.60 1099.30 +1.92 Baht 32.53 32.90 +1.14 Peso 44.07 44.72 +1.49 Rupiah 12510.00 12380.00 -1.04 Rupee 61.42 63.03 +2.62 Ringgit 3.5990 3.4965 -2.85 Yuan 6.2462 6.2040 -0.68 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)