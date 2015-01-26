* Won ignores fin min's warnings against deflation * Yuan threatens daily limit * Taiwan dollar at over 6-week high on inflows; liquidity thin * Philippine 10-year yield at 13-month low (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Jan 26 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as the victory of a Greek anti-austerity party in a snap election boosted the investment attractiveness of a region with sound economic and political fundamentals compared with Europe. The Chinese yuan, however, hit its lowest against the dollar in almost eight months, nearing its daily limit and adding to speculation that policy easing by global central banks is prompting the People's Bank of China to guide the currency weaker. The won tracked the yen's strength, even though South Korea's finance minister warned against deflation. Taiwan's dollar touched a more than six-week high on demand from foreign financial institutions. The Philippine peso rose to its strongest in more than four months on capital inflows. Singapore's dollar turned higher after hitting a 4-1/2-year low. "Despite Greece's uncertainties, the ECB's easing stabilised currencies of countries which have sound fundamentals in Asia such as India and Korea," said Jeong My-young, research head of Samsung Futures in Seoul. "Those currencies could find more support if the dollar sees further corrections after this week's FOMC," Jeong added, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday and Thursday. Greece's leftist Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures after sweeping to victory in a snap election, putting Athens on a collision course with international lenders. WON A firm yen helped the won almost ignore South Korean finance minister's concerns over deflation in Asia's fourth-largest economy. Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said consumer price trends raised fears that the economy could suffer deflation and that the government would take appropriate policy measures to manage that risk. The comments, however, highlighted caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's appreciation. "That indicates the government may not allow the won's further appreciation," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. Local importers also bought dollars for payments, limiting the won's upside, traders said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose as much as 0.3 percent to 44.035 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 12. Yield on the ten-year government bond fell to 3.961 percent, its lowest since December 2013. The Philippine currency pared some of its earlier gains, tracking its weakness in non-deliverable forwards. Investors took profits from the best-performing emerging Asian currency last week amid caution over possible intervention by the central bank to stem the unit's strength. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar earlier fell as much as 0.3 percent to 1.3484 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since September 2010. The city-state's currency came under pressure as the central bank said on Friday that headline and core inflation could fall below the official forecast range this year if low oil prices persist. "While we continue to expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to struggle with its narrative of benign growth and inflation outlook, market participants have already started to price a shift in the current 'modest and gradual appreciation' stance," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in a client note. With such expectations, investors looked to use the Singapore dollar as a funding currency to buy higher-yielding currencies, traders said. "There seem to be portfolio adjustments within Asia between lower interest rate currencies and higher interest rate currencies," said a European bank trader in Singapore. The trader, however, hesitated to sell the Singapore dollar around the current level, saying bearish bets on the unit are seen stretched. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0545 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.60 117.81 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.3447 1.3450 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.305 31.432 +0.41 Korean won 1079.70 1084.10 +0.41 Baht 32.56 32.60 +0.14 Peso 44.10 44.18 +0.18 Rupiah 12525.00 12470.00 -0.44 *Rupee 61.42 61.42 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6070 3.6030 -0.11 Yuan 6.2539 6.2288 -0.40 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.60 119.66 +1.75 Sing dlr 1.3447 1.3260 -1.39 Taiwan dlr 31.305 31.718 +1.32 Korean won 1079.70 1099.30 +1.82 Baht 32.56 32.90 +1.06 Peso 44.10 44.72 +1.41 Rupiah 12525.00 12380.00 -1.16 Rupee 61.42 63.03 +2.62 Ringgit 3.6070 3.4965 -3.06 Yuan 6.2539 6.2040 -0.80 * Financial markets in India are closed for a public holiday. (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)