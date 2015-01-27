BRIEF-Somany Ceramics to consider recommendation of dividend of INR 2 each
* Says to consider recommendation of dividend on equity shares of INR 2 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.50 118.46 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.3434 1.3441 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.256 31.339 +0.27 Korean won 1083.00 1080.80 -0.20 Baht 32.57 32.57 -0.01 Peso 44.13 44.12 -0.03 Rupiah 12495.00 12505.00 +0.08 Rupee 61.42 61.42 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6080 3.6190 +0.30 Yuan 6.2477 6.2542 +0.10 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.50 119.66 +0.97 Sing dlr 1.3434 1.3260 -1.30 Taiwan dlr 31.256 31.718 +1.48 Korean won 1083.00 1099.30 +1.51 Baht 32.57 32.90 +1.00 Peso 44.13 44.72 +1.34 Rupiah 12495.00 12380.00 -0.92 Rupee 61.42 63.03 +2.62 Ringgit 3.6080 3.4965 -3.09 Yuan 6.2477 6.2040 -0.70 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.