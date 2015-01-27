* Rupiah follows NDFs appreciation * Yuan gains on strong c.bank mid-point * Ringgit up on exporters, short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Jan 27 Indonesia's rupiah led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday thanks to gains in regional stocks and a firm euro amid slower trading ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. The Chinese yuan advanced after the central bank set its guidance stronger, indicating the authority may not let the currency depreciate too aggressively. The rupiah tracked its strength in non-deliverable forwards, buoyed by foreign funds' buying. Malaysia's ringgit gained on exporters' demand and as some hedge funds cut bearish bets amid higher bond prices. The Taiwan dollar rose on stock inflows. Investors are closely watching the Fed's two-day policy meeting, which is starting later in the day, as other central banks from the euro zone to Canada and Switzerland eased monetary policies. The Fed is widely expected to acknowledge the uncertain global outlook and stick to its pledge to be patient on tightening. "While Asian currencies have managed to detach somewhat from the DXY on the back of the implicit global liquidity buffer and the slight improvement in investor sentiment, we think the region remains exposed to any renewed broad dollar moves going ahead with regional central banks still expected to remain on a dovish slant," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist with OCBC Bank, in a client note, referring to the dollar index . RINGGIT The ringgit rose on demand from oil exporters for month-end settlements and as some leveraged funds covered short positions. The five-year government bond yield slid to 3.738 percent, its lowest since Nov. 28. Currency traders, however, sold the currency on rallies as its non-deliverable forwards weakened. Trading was thin as investors were awaiting Malaysia's central bank policy meeting on Wednesday. Bank Negara will likely keep its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent as the economy remains at risk from slumping oil prices and a weaker ringgit, a Reuters poll showed. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained as foreign financial institutions bought the currency around 31.300 per U.S. dollar. Foreigners purchased a combined net T$77 billion ($2.5 billion) worth of the island's stocks in the previous six consecutive sessions, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The central bank has not been spotted stemming the Taiwan dollar's appreciation, though traders remain wary of possible intervention. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.20 118.46 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.3440 1.3441 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.268 31.339 +0.23 Korean won 1080.40 1080.80 +0.04 Baht 32.57 32.57 +0.01 Peso 44.17 44.12 -0.11 Rupiah 12465.00 12505.00 +0.32 Rupee 61.43 61.42 -0.02 Ringgit 3.6095 3.6190 +0.26 Yuan 6.2518 6.2542 +0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.20 119.66 +1.23 Sing dlr 1.3440 1.3260 -1.34 Taiwan dlr 31.268 31.718 +1.44 Korean won 1080.40 1099.30 +1.75 Baht 32.57 32.90 +1.02 Peso 44.17 44.72 +1.26 Rupiah 12465.00 12380.00 -0.68 Rupee 61.43 63.03 +2.60 Ringgit 3.6095 3.4965 -3.13 Yuan 6.2518 6.2040 -0.76 ($1 = 31.2450 Taiwan dollars) (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)