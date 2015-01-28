* Singapore c.bank reduces slope of policy in sudden move * Ringgit, baht fall ahead of c.bank meetings By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Jan 28 Singapore's dollar on Wednesday hit its weakest in nearly four and a half years after the central bank unexpectedly eased monetary policy to tackle deflationary pressure and slowing growth. The Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht also fell, reflecting perceived risks that the central banks of those countries could surprise with interest rate cuts later in the day. The Monetary Authority of Singapore reduced the slope of its monetary policy band ahead of its scheduled review in April. The central bank also cut its inflation forecast for the year. "We believe that the old slope was +2 percent annually and the new slope is +1 percent," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior economist and strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Singapore manages monetary policy by controlling the exchange rate, rather than borrowing costs, because trade dominates the economy. The surprise move sent the Singapore dollar to 1.3570 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since August 2010. "Our Q4 15 target of 1.4000 may be tested a lot earlier than expected," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. The Singapore dollar recovered some of its earlier losses as the daily depreciation was seen excessive, leading to caution over possible intervention by the central bank to curb volatility. The MAS said that it would continue to stick with a policy of allowing the Singapore dollar to appreciate modestly and gradually against a basket of currencies, although it would reduce the slope of appreciation. The city-state's currency has been suffering from a sluggish economy and slowing inflation. Some investors had already expected the central bank to ease monetary policy in the upcoming review in April. The unit was the second-worst performing emerging Asian currency after the Malaysian ringgit so far this year with a 1.9 percent depreciation, according to Thomson Reuters data. Investors were closely watching policy meetings of the Bank of Thailand and Malaysia's Bank Negara later in the day. Both monetary authorities were expected to keep interest rates unchanged, Reuters polls showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0155 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.13 117.85 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.3514 1.3389 -0.92 Taiwan dlr 31.198 31.325 +0.41 Korean won 1081.30 1079.80 -0.14 Baht 32.60 32.53 -0.21 Peso 44.16 44.06 -0.22 Rupiah 12490.00 12473.00 -0.14 Rupee 61.40 61.40 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6110 3.5975 -0.37 Yuan 6.2400 6.2435 +0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.13 119.66 +1.29 Sing dlr 1.3514 1.3260 -1.88 Taiwan dlr 31.198 31.718 +1.67 Korean won 1081.30 1099.30 +1.66 Baht 32.60 32.90 +0.92 Peso 44.16 44.72 +1.28 Rupiah 12490.00 12380.00 -0.88 Rupee 61.40 63.03 +2.66 Ringgit 3.6110 3.4965 -3.17 Yuan 6.2400 6.2040 -0.58 (Editing by Eric Meijer)