* Rupee, Philippine peso leads Asia FX gains in Jan * Won, Taiwan dollar gains on yen's rebound * Singapore dlr to see longest monthly losses since 1998 * Ringgit worst performer in Jan on low oil prices (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Jan 30 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday, led by the yen's strength, while the Indian rupee and the Philippine peso led monthly gains. The Singapore dollar, however, was poised to suffer the longest monthly losing streak in January since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis. The city-state's central bank on Wednesday surprised markets by joining the club of central banks easing policy to tackle deflation risks and support their economies. Singapore's move boosted expectations that some other central banks in Asia may also ease monetary policy soon. Such expectations may drag emerging Asian currencies lower in the coming months, especially as the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen on track to raise interest rates this year, analysts and traders said. "The general trend is for weaker Asia vs USD as central banks here continue to ease policy," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB, in Singapore. Yokota initiated short positions in the Thai baht, the best performing Asian currency in 2014, saying: "Markets will move to price in a cut at the March meeting." The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday defied some expectations of easing, leaving its policy interest rate steady. The baht has risen 0.6 percent against the dollar so far this month. Even so, some economists still saw chances of a rate cut in a slowing economy. The rupee has gained 2.1 percent against the dollar so far January on capital inflows. The peso has appreciated 1.5 percent as foreign investors absorbed Philippine financial assets. The country's economic growth in the forth quarter of 2014 beat expectations thanks to strong farm and construction activity. South Korea's won has risen 0.5 percent on the yen's rebound. South Korea and Japan compete in export markets for various products including cars and electronics. The Taiwan dollar has also gained 0.7 percent on stock inflows. These regional gainers are likely to follow losers such as the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit eventually, said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "Our lives will be only focusing on FOMC meetings from now on," Ji said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. "As we expect episodes of risk reduction to take place more often in coming months, the outperformers are likely to be under pressure as well." SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar has slid 1.8 percent, set to see a seventh consecutive monthly depreciation. That would be longest monthly losing streak since January 1998, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Malaysian ringgit has lost 3.5 percent on concerns that sliding crude prices would hurt the country's current account surplus and increase its fiscal deficit, given the importance oil in the Malaysian economy. Currencies of other energy and resource producing countries such as Canada and Australia have also struggled with falling energy prices. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.84 118.26 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.3509 1.3535 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 31.500 31.512 +0.04 Korean won 1093.60 1093.90 +0.03 Baht 32.70 32.70 +0.02 Peso 44.08 44.11 +0.08 Rupiah 12590.00 12565.00 -0.20 Rupee 61.72 61.86 +0.23 Ringgit 3.6220 3.6285 +0.18 Yuan 6.2505 6.2469 -0.06 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.84 119.66 +1.54 Sing dlr 1.3509 1.3260 -1.84 Taiwan dlr 31.500 31.718 +0.69 Korean won 1093.60 1099.30 +0.52 Baht 32.70 32.90 +0.63 Peso 44.08 44.72 +1.46 Rupiah 12590.00 12380.00 -1.67 Rupee 61.72 63.03 +2.12 Ringgit 3.6220 3.4965 -3.46 Yuan 6.2505 6.2040 -0.74 (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Eric Meijer)