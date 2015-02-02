* Won near 1-month low as some bet BOK rate cut * Rupiah falls to 3-1/2-week low * Baht up on bond inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 2 South Korea's won hit a near one-month low on Monday, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, as disappointing U.S. and Chinese economic data underscored growth worries and bolstered expectations of regional monetary easings. The won slid as the deteriorating global outlook had investors wagering on a rate cut by the Bank of Korea despite some signs of a improving domestic economy. Indonesia's rupiah fell to its weakest in 3-1/2 weeks amid the rising risk aversion. Greece's leftist government began its drive to persuade a sceptical Europe to accept a net debt agreement on Sunday, while it starts to roll back on austerity measures imposed under its existing bailout agreement. The Chinese yuan slipped to within striking distance of its daily limit on the view that authorities will tolerate weaker currency with the economy losing further momentum. Factory activity in the world's second largest economy unexpectedly shrank for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years in January and companies see more gloom ahead, an official survey showed on Sunday. A private survey on Monday showed the activity contracted for the second straight month. U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter was slower-than-expected, prompting speculations that the Federal Reserve may postpone interest rate hikes. Asian currencies usually benefit from such expectations, but investors see any delay as providing room to the regional monetary authorities to ease policy, analysts said. "Expectations for more policy easing in Asia are hurting currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Singapore triggered the easing views and China is also set to keep easing. The next would be Korea and Thailand," added Park, referring to the unexpected stimulus by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Jan. 28. The Thai baht bucked regional slides to post modest gains on bond inflows. WON The won fell as much as 1.0 percent to 1,104.1 per dollar, its weakest since Jan. 6. South Korea's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in five months in January, a private survey showed. Exports fell less than expected last month, government data showed on Sunday. Still, some economists doubt the economy could improve sustainably given the backdrop of slowing global growth, and expect the central bank to cut its policy interest rate. "There's a need for investors to prepare for possible policy responses including an additional cut in interest rates in March," said HI Investment & Securities in a research note. The South Korean currency pared some of losses as exporters chased it for settlements. RUPIAH The rupiah slid 0.4 percent to 12,715 per dollar, its weakest since Jan. 8. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,700 rupiah per dollar , weaker than the previous session's 12,625. Some offshore funds including real money accounts bought the rupiah in non-deliverable forwards markets to seek higher yields. Government bond prices rose with ten-year yield down to 7.007 percent, its lowest since Oct. 29, 2013. Indonesia reported a $186.8 million trade surplus in December, higher than expected and compared with a $420 million deficit in November. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.61 117.52 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.3538 1.3544 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.650 31.555 -0.30 Korean won 1100.80 1093.50 -0.66 Baht 32.56 32.73 +0.52 Peso 44.21 44.08 -0.29 Rupiah 12690.00 12665.00 -0.20 Rupee 61.84 61.86 +0.04 *Ringgit 3.6290 3.6280 -0.03 Yuan 6.2593 6.2510 -0.13 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.61 119.66 +1.74 Sing dlr 1.3538 1.3260 -2.05 Taiwan dlr 31.650 31.718 +0.21 Korean won 1100.80 1099.30 -0.14 Baht 32.56 32.90 +1.04 Peso 44.21 44.72 +1.15 Rupiah 12690.00 12380.00 -2.44 Rupee 61.84 63.03 +1.93 Ringgit 3.6290 3.4965 -3.65 Yuan 6.2593 6.2040 -0.88 * Financial markets in Malaysia are closed for holidays until Tuesday. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)