* Bond inflows support rupiah
* Taiwan dollar gains on stock inflows
* Won up on yen, exporters; KTB futures rise more after RBA
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Emerging Asian currencies rose
on Tuesday as risk appetite improved, but gains were capped
after Australian's central bank cut interest rates, cementing
views of further policy easing around the region.
The Indonesian rupiah outperformed as investors
sought higher yields with global risk sentiment up on hopes for
agreement on Greece's debt situation.
Taiwan's dollar advanced on stock inflows. The
South Korean won rose on the yen's strength
and demand from exporters for settlements.
Still, emerging Asian currencies gave up some gains, with
Singapore dollar turning weaker, after the Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA) cut its cash rate a quarter point to an
all-time low of 2.25 percent.
The move highlighted expectations that central banks in Asia
and other parts of the world are likely to ease monetary
policies in a bid to support ailing growth and ward off
deflation, analysts said.
"The RBA joined the line of central banks' surprise easing
moves this year. Other Asian central banks are likely to follow
the move," said Christy Tan, Head of Markets Strategy for
National Australian Bank in Hong Kong.
"Some of the Asian central banks on easing or accommodative
mode are RBI, MAS, BOK and possibly BSP. Weaker FX trend will be
a complementary move for some of these countries," Tan added,
referring to central banks of India, Singapore, South Korea and
the Philippines.
India's central bank held interest rates steady at 7.75
percent on Tuesday after easing monetary policy just three weeks
ago, though more rate cuts are widely expected.
Instead, the Reserve Bank of India cut the statutory
liquidity ratio - or the amount as a proportion of deposits that
lenders must set aside - by 50 basis points to 21.5 percent of
deposits from Feb. 7, prodding banks to increase
lending.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Jan. 28 unexpectedly
eased monetary policy, by reducing the slope of its policy band
for the Singapore dollar.
RUPIAH
The rupiah gained as custodian banks and foreign lenders
bought it ahead of Indonesia's bond sale later in the day.
The finance ministry aims to sell 12 trillion rupiah ($951.6
million) in bonds.
"We expect foreign appetite to remain healthy, particularly
in the current low yielding environment," said Jonathan
Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac, in a client note.
"We have entered into a fresh short position in USD/IDR via
the one-month NDF at 12,680," said Cavenagh, adding the bank's
target for the positions was 12,400.
The rupiah advanced to 12,665 per dollar in one-month NDF
from Monday's 12,776.
Ten-year government bond yield fell to 6.943
percent, its lowest since June 2013.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose as foreign demand helped local stocks
rise 0.7 percent.
Gains in the island's currency were limited as domestic
importers looked for chances to buy the U.S. dollar for
payments.
Exporters stayed away for now, seeing the current level as
expensive to buy the Taiwan dollar for settlements, traders
said.
Those companies are likely to purchase the island's unit
when it weakens to 31.550 per the greenback-31.600, traders
said.
WON
The won advanced as traders covered short positions,
tracking the yen's strength and on demand from exporters for
settlements.
The South Korean currency pared some of earlier gains after
the RBA's rate cut. Treasury bond futures extended gains
with foreign buying increasing.
Traders stayed cautious over possible intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities to stem its strength.
Importers also bought the dollar for payments, limiting the
won's appreciation, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0600 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 116.98 117.58 +0.51
Sing dlr 1.3521 1.3515 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 31.530 31.685 +0.49
Korean won 1097.30 1103.30 +0.55
Baht 32.51 32.58 +0.20
Peso 44.09 44.16 +0.16
Rupiah 12610.00 12682.00 +0.57
Rupee 61.70 61.80 +0.15
*Ringgit 3.6290 3.6280 -0.03
Yuan 6.2570 6.2597 +0.04
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 116.98 119.66 +2.29
Sing dlr 1.3521 1.3260 -1.93
Taiwan dlr 31.530 31.718 +0.60
Korean won 1097.30 1099.30 +0.18
Baht 32.51 32.90 +1.20
Peso 44.09 44.72 +1.43
Rupiah 12610.00 12380.00 -1.82
Rupee 61.70 63.03 +2.16
Ringgit 3.6290 3.4965 -3.65
Yuan 6.2570 6.2040 -0.85
* Financial markets in Malaysia are closed for a holiday.
(Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI and Fransiska
