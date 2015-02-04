* Ringgit up 2.3 pct on short-covering, fixing demand
* Won gains on exporters, stop-loss dollar selling
* Rupiah rises on bond inflows; intervention caution limits
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 4 Malaysia's ringgit hit a more
than three-week high on Wednesday, tracking rallies in oil
prices and commodity currencies, while emerging Asian currencies
rose on growing risk appetite.
The ringgit jumped as much as 2.3 percent to 3.5460
per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 12, as investors scrambled
for the unit to cover short positions in the second-worst
performing emerging Asian currency so far this year.
Malaysian stocks rose 1.3 percent, well
outperforming regional peers. Government bond prices gained with
the 10-year yield down to 3.796 percent, its lowest
since Nov. 12.
Oil prices advanced about 20 percent over the last four
sessions, easing concerns that lower crude prices may hurt
Malaysia's current account surplus and widen its fiscal deficit,
given its status as a net oil exporter.
The Malaysian currency rose on demand related to the daily
fixing, while investors bought the unit against the neighbouring
Singapore dollar.
The ringgit found further support from catch-up plays after
the local financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday
when oil prices rose.
"If oil continues to rebound, it's plausible that the MYR
could retrace further, given the hitherto overloaded
positioning," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist
with OCBC Bank in Singapore.
Still, he doubted if the ringgit's rebound could sustain,
saying: "This crude move in the last few days may simply be
position adjustments. Nothing has changed fundamentally."
Oil prices retreated in Asia on Wednesday.
Other emerging Asian currencies rose as risk sentiment
improved further. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought to
reassure international partners that Athens did not want to
create divisions in Europe with its call for a new debt accord
and said he was open to listening to alternative proposals.
WON
South Korea's won rose as demand from exporters
for settlements caused stop-loss dollar selling.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
said it had won a $200 million ship order, increasing
expectations of more demand for the local currency.
Caution increased over possible intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities to stem the won's strength, especially amid
falls in the yen.
RUPIAH
The Indonesian rupiah gained as continuous bond
inflows lifted debt prices.
Government bond yields slid with the 10-year yield
down to as low as 6.877 percent, its lowest since
June 2013.
The Indonesian currency pared some of its earlier gains as
the central bank was suspected of intervening to limit its
appreciation, traders said.
Traders were also cautious ahead of fourth-quarter growth
data on Thursday.
Indonesia's economy likely grew 4.95 percent in the last
three months of 2014 from a year earlier, slowing from 5.01
percent in the third quarter, a Reuters poll showed.
"Given tomorrow's GDP data, I prefer to wait and see for
now," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding that such caution kept
the rupiah weaker than 12,600 per dollar.
The trader said he cut long rupiah positions, which he had
built up around 12,660.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0505 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 117.75 117.59 -0.14
Sing dlr 1.3441 1.3465 +0.18
Taiwan dlr 31.414 31.623 +0.67
Korean won 1085.90 1097.40 +1.06
Baht 32.56 32.63 +0.21
Peso 44.04 44.14 +0.22
Rupiah 12602.00 12650.00 +0.38
Rupee 61.63 61.76 +0.21
Ringgit 3.5460 3.6280 +2.31
Yuan 6.2490 6.2581 +0.15
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 117.75 119.66 +1.62
Sing dlr 1.3441 1.3260 -1.35
Taiwan dlr 31.414 31.718 +0.97
Korean won 1085.90 1099.30 +1.23
Baht 32.56 32.90 +1.04
Peso 44.04 44.72 +1.54
Rupiah 12602.00 12380.00 -1.76
Rupee 61.63 63.03 +2.27
Ringgit 3.5460 3.4965 -1.40
Yuan 6.2490 6.2040 -0.72
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)