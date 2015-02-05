SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday after China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio, another evidence of regional easing to support growth and tackle deflationary pressure. Regional currencies came under further pressure as risk sentiment soured after the European Central Bank said it would no longer accept Greek bonds as collateral for its liquidity operation, dampening hopes on a resolution. China's central bank on Wednesday made a system-wide cut to bank reserve requirements, the first time in over two years, to provide a fresh flood of liquidity to fight off economic slowdown and looming deflation. "It will increase expectations for more easing by Asian central banks. It will put pressure on Asian FX to weaken," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB, in Singapore. The yuan fell as the People's Bank of China set its daily mid-point weaker. The ringgit underperformed Asian peers as plunging oil prices renewed concerns over their impact on Malaysia's current account surplus and fiscal deficit. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.24 117.28 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.3476 1.3485 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.360 31.473 +0.36 Korean won 1088.10 1084.10 -0.37 Baht 32.61 32.62 +0.03 Peso 44.14 44.11 -0.07 Rupiah 12650.00 12620.00 -0.24 Rupee 61.75 61.75 0.00 Ringgit 3.5785 3.5625 -0.45 Yuan 6.2560 6.2477 -0.13 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.24 119.66 +2.06 Sing dlr 1.3476 1.3260 -1.60 Taiwan dlr 31.360 31.718 +1.14 Korean won 1088.10 1099.30 +1.03 Baht 32.61 32.90 +0.89 Peso 44.14 44.72 +1.31 Rupiah 12650.00 12380.00 -2.13 Rupee 61.75 63.03 +2.07 Ringgit 3.5785 3.4965 -2.29 Yuan 6.2560 6.2040 -0.83 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)