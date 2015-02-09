* Rupee falls as Modi seen facing defeat in state election * Won down on dollar short-covering; exporters limit losses * Rupiah slips on NDFs, bonds; foreign demand cuts slides (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday as solid U.S. jobs data renewed expectations of rate increases by the Federal Reserve while sluggish Chinese trade numbers exacerbated concerns over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy. India's rupee fell after exit polls showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces his first state election defeat since sweeping to power last year. The perspective loss may harm his reform efforts. The dollar held firm and U.S. Treasury bond yields jumped after data showed on Friday that U.S. wages rebounded and nonfarm payrolls increased a higher-than-expected 257,000 in January. China's trade slumped last month with exports falling 3.3 percent from a year earlier and imports tumbling 19.9 percent, far worse than expected, data showed on Sunday. "The solid U.S. jobs data supported the dollar and hurt Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Asian currencies are likely to stay weaker as the dismal China trade numbers keep expectations of further stimulus of China, which will spur regional easing," she said. WON The won slid as traders covered short positions in the dollar after the strong U.S. payrolls data. The South Korean currency recovered some of its earlier losses as exporters bought it for settlements on dips. The unit is seen having a chart support at 1,104.1, its low on Feb. 2, analysts said. RUPIAH The rupiah tracked overall weakness in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) and on lower bond prices. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,679 rupiah per dollar, weaker than the previous session's 12,613. The Indonesian currency pared some of its slippage as foreign investors bought it amid higher Jakarta shares. RINGGIT The ringgit, like the rupiah, fell against the dollar on weaknesses in NDFs and bond prices. The Malaysian currency also eased versus the neighbouring Singapore dollar. Some traders covered short positions as most Asian currencies pared some losses. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0557 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.80 119.14 +0.29 Sing dlr 1.3527 1.3525 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.506 31.490 -0.05 Korean won 1094.80 1089.70 -0.47 Baht 32.60 32.52 -0.25 Peso 44.29 44.15 -0.32 Rupiah 12645.00 12611.00 -0.27 Rupee 62.09 61.70 -0.63 Ringgit 3.5585 3.5475 -0.31 Yuan 6.2495 6.2447 -0.08 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.80 119.66 +0.72 Sing dlr 1.3527 1.3260 -1.97 Taiwan dlr 31.506 31.718 +0.67 Korean won 1094.80 1099.30 +0.41 Baht 32.60 32.90 +0.92 Peso 44.29 44.72 +0.97 Rupiah 12645.00 12380.00 -2.10 Rupee 62.09 63.03 +1.52 Ringgit 3.5585 3.4965 -1.74 Yuan 6.2495 6.2040 -0.73 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY; Editing by Richard Borsuk)