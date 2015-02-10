* S.Korea finmin hints current rate policy can stay * Offshore funds, exporters lift won; bond futures tumble * Ringgit ignores stronger-than-expected output data (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 10 South Korea's won rose on Tuesday as the finance minister dented expectations of a further interest rate cut, while most emerging Asian currencies gained as the dollar's rally lost momentum. Regional units held firm although risk sentiment stayed weaker on concerns over Greece potentially withdrawing from the euro. The Malaysian ringgit, however, slid on growing pessimism amid worries about a possible downgrade in the country's sovereign ratings and political uncertainties. Oil prices also fell again. The won outperformed after Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan told Reuters that South Korea's interest rate policy will stay put for a while as the local economy continues a solid recovery and inflation remains stable. Offshore funds chased the won, while exporters joined bids. Foreign investors also sold off the government's bond futures with three-year benchmark futures tumbling. Investors had expected the Bank of Korea to join a global easing club to support growth and lower the immediate risk of deflation. China's annual inflation hit a five-year low in January, adding to pressure for more stimulus. "The finance minister dampened rate cut expectations, so the won is seen outperforming other Asian currencies," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Higher yields may help Asian units deal with risk aversion stemming from Greece and the dollar's rebound," Jeong added. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as concerns over Malaysia's sovereign ratings and political uncertainties offset much stronger-than-expected December factory output data. Fitch analysts see more than a 50 percent chance of a downgrade in Malaysia's sovereign rating, given rising government debt, contingent liabilities, declining external finance and foreign exchange reserves. The rating agency in a teleconference described the recent budget measures as a "holding-off operation" and believes the impact from lower liquefied natural gas prices will be felt in the second half. Malaysia's highest court found opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim guilty on charges of sodomy in a case that his supporters say was politically motivated. The ringgit came under further pressure from market talk of "large" corporate demand for the neighbouring Singapore dollar , traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0520 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.46 118.63 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.3529 1.3534 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.470 31.560 +0.29 Korean won 1087.86 1094.90 +0.65 Baht 32.60 32.63 +0.11 Peso 44.35 44.36 +0.02 Rupiah 12642.00 12645.00 +0.02 Rupee 61.97 62.16 +0.31 Ringgit 3.5800 3.5615 -0.52 Yuan 6.2445 6.2472 +0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.46 119.66 +1.01 Sing dlr 1.3529 1.3260 -1.99 Taiwan dlr 31.470 31.718 +0.79 Korean won 1087.86 1099.30 +1.05 Baht 32.60 32.90 +0.94 Peso 44.35 44.72 +0.85 Rupiah 12642.00 12380.00 -2.07 Rupee 61.97 63.03 +1.72 Ringgit 3.5800 3.4965 -2.33 Yuan 6.2445 6.2040 -0.65 (Additional reporting by Sonali Desai and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)