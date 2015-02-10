* S.Korea finmin hints current rate policy can stay
* Offshore funds, exporters lift won; bond futures tumble
* Ringgit ignores stronger-than-expected output data
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 South Korea's won rose on
Tuesday as the finance minister dented expectations of a further
interest rate cut, while most emerging Asian currencies gained
as the dollar's rally lost momentum.
Regional units held firm although risk sentiment stayed
weaker on concerns over Greece potentially withdrawing from the
euro.
The Malaysian ringgit, however, slid on growing
pessimism amid worries about a possible downgrade in the
country's sovereign ratings and political uncertainties. Oil
prices also fell again.
The won outperformed after Finance Minister Choi
Kyung-hwan told Reuters that South Korea's interest rate policy
will stay put for a while as the local economy continues a solid
recovery and inflation remains stable.
Offshore funds chased the won, while exporters joined bids.
Foreign investors also sold off the government's bond futures
with three-year benchmark futures tumbling.
Investors had expected the Bank of Korea to join a global
easing club to support growth and lower the immediate risk of
deflation.
China's annual inflation hit a five-year low in January,
adding to pressure for more stimulus.
"The finance minister dampened rate cut expectations, so the
won is seen outperforming other Asian currencies," said Jeong
My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul.
"Higher yields may help Asian units deal with risk aversion
stemming from Greece and the dollar's rebound," Jeong added.
RINGGIT
The ringgit fell as concerns over Malaysia's sovereign
ratings and political uncertainties offset much
stronger-than-expected December factory output data.
Fitch analysts see more than a 50 percent chance of a
downgrade in Malaysia's sovereign rating, given rising
government debt, contingent liabilities, declining external
finance and foreign exchange reserves.
The rating agency in a teleconference described the recent
budget measures as a "holding-off operation" and believes the
impact from lower liquefied natural gas prices will be felt in
the second half.
Malaysia's highest court found opposition leader Anwar
Ibrahim guilty on charges of sodomy in a case that his
supporters say was politically motivated.
The ringgit came under further pressure from market talk of
"large" corporate demand for the neighbouring Singapore dollar
, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0520 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.46 118.63 +0.14
Sing dlr 1.3529 1.3534 +0.04
Taiwan dlr 31.470 31.560 +0.29
Korean won 1087.86 1094.90 +0.65
Baht 32.60 32.63 +0.11
Peso 44.35 44.36 +0.02
Rupiah 12642.00 12645.00 +0.02
Rupee 61.97 62.16 +0.31
Ringgit 3.5800 3.5615 -0.52
Yuan 6.2445 6.2472 +0.04
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.46 119.66 +1.01
Sing dlr 1.3529 1.3260 -1.99
Taiwan dlr 31.470 31.718 +0.79
Korean won 1087.86 1099.30 +1.05
Baht 32.60 32.90 +0.94
Peso 44.35 44.72 +0.85
Rupiah 12642.00 12380.00 -2.07
Rupee 61.97 63.03 +1.72
Ringgit 3.5800 3.4965 -2.33
Yuan 6.2445 6.2040 -0.65
