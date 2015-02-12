* Rupiah down on foreign selling, weak bonds
* BI warns against sharp slide; a trader spots intervention
* Ringgit falls as smaller c/a surplus offsets strong GDP
* Singapore dollar near 4-1/2-year low on hedge funds
* Won hits 5-week low on offshore funds
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 12 Indonesia's rupiah hit a near
two-month low on Thursday, prompting a warning from the central
bank of potential intervention if the fall accelerated, while
most emerging Asian currencies slumped amid uncertainty over a
Greek debt deal.
Malaysia's ringgit slipped as a narrower current
account surplus in the fourth-quarter offset
stronger-than-expected growth.
Singapore's dollar hit its weakest since August
2010 as hedge funds sold the city-state's currency.
As if to extend the downward spiral for regional currencies,
the South Korean won fell to its lowest in more than
five weeks, while the Indian rupee touched a one-month
low.
The rupiah fell 1 percent to 12,835 per dollar -
its weakest since Dec. 16 - while government bond prices also
declined. That came ahead of the fourth-quarter current account
data due on Friday.
Foreign banks unloaded the rupiah, while local companies
chased the dollar, traders said.
"We have been stopped out of our short USD/IDR trade," said
Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac, in a
client note.
"A push through the 13,000 levels in terms of the 1 month
NDF is certainly a risk in the near term. It may well be the
case that the market needs to see a firmer domestic backdrop in
Indonesia before looking for lower levels in USD/IDR."
The rupiah's one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
earlier weakened to 12,975 per dollar, its lowest
since Dec. 17.
In overnight markets, offshore real money accounts and hedge
funds sold the currency in NDFs.
The central bank said it will support the rupiah if it drop
proved precipitous.
"We are monitoring the volatility. If it weakens
drastically, we will enter the market," said Bank Indonesia
spokesman Peter Jacobs.
A Jakarta-based currency trader said the authority was
spotted buying the rupiah from the session low of 12,835.
The rupiah was the second-worst performing emerging Asian
currency after the ringgit, with a 3.4 percent loss against the
dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Indonesia's current account deficit has left the nation more
exposed than most Asian countries to capital flight when the
U.S. Federal Reserve starts raising rates later this year.
Bank Indonesia is targeting a current account shortfall
between 2.5-3 percent of gross domestic product, as anything
higher would be "dangerous", its governor said on Jan. 29.
RINGGIT
The ringgit fell on data showing Malaysia's current account
surplus fell to 6.1 billion ringgit ($1.7 billion) in the fourth
quarter from a 7.6 billion ringgit in the previous three months.
"This continues the rapid, if not volatile, decline in the
current account surplus that has exposed MYR to the risk of
violent capital account outflows," Sacha Tihanyi, senior
currency strategist for Scotiabank said in a research note.
The bank expects the ringgit to weaken to 3.7600 per dollar
by the year-end. The Malaysian unit fell 0.7 percent to 3.6230
as of 0550 GMT.
The ringgit is expected to stay weaker on still-vulnerable
oil prices following their collapse over the last six months,
and on concerns over debt payments by 1Malaysian Development
Board (1MDB). The Malaysian fund has a nearly $12 billion debt
pile.
Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan is preparing to settle
a $550 million loan owed by 1MDB, four sources familiar with the
matter said - a last-minute reprieve for the fund whose debt
woes are pressuring the ringgit and the country's sovereign
credit rating.
Government bond prices fell, while Kuala Lumpur stocks
lost 0.7 percent.
WON
The won lost 1.2 percent to 1,111.3 per dollar, its weakest
since Jan. 5, as offshore funds' supplies overwhelmed demand
from exporters.
The South Korean currency came under pressure as the yen
weakened past 120 per dollar.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0550 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 120.28 120.47 +0.16
Sing dlr 1.3628 1.3610 -0.13
Taiwan dlr 31.563 31.564 +0.00
Korean won 1110.20 1097.70 -1.13
Baht 32.70 32.64 -0.20
Peso 44.42 44.30 -0.27
Rupiah 12810.00 12710.00 -0.78
Rupee 62.39 62.25 -0.22
Ringgit 3.6230 3.5985 -0.68
Yuan 6.2473 6.2427 -0.07
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 120.28 119.66 -0.52
Sing dlr 1.3628 1.3260 -2.70
Taiwan dlr 31.563 31.718 +0.49
Korean won 1110.20 1099.30 -0.98
Baht 32.70 32.90 +0.61
Peso 44.42 44.72 +0.68
Rupiah 12810.00 12380.00 -3.36
Rupee 62.39 63.03 +1.03
Ringgit 3.6230 3.4965 -3.49
Yuan 6.2473 6.2040 -0.69
($1 = 3.6260 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo in JAKARTA and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)