* Won jumps on exporters, stop-loss dollar selling
* Ringgit gains on short-covering
* Taiwan dollar up on exporters, stock inflows
* Rupiah leads weekly Asia FX slides
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Friday to pare weekly losses as the dollar slid after
soft U.S. economic data and risk appetite improved on news of a
ceasefire accord in Ukraine and hopes of an agreement on Greek
debt problems.
The South Korean won outperformed on exporters'
demand before Lunar New Year holidays next week. Malaysia's
ringgit gained as investors covered short positions.
India's rupee rose as retails inflation in January
came within market expectations and stayed well below the
central bank's target.
The dollar slumped against a basket of six major
currencies on disappointing U.S. retail sales and weekly jobless
claims.
Emerging Asian stocks rose on news of a ceasefire in Ukraine
and as a standoff between Greece and its European creditors on
the country's bailout programme eased slightly after the
debt-burdened nation made an about-face on Thursday.
Still, the outlook for regional currencies stayed weak as
risk sentiment remains fragile amid concerns over a slowing
global economy, analysts said.
"It is only following a softer USD overnight," said Andy Ji,
Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore, referring to Friday's gains in emerging Asian units.
"The economic data out of the U.S. economy has been softer
lately which adds the growing woes in the global economy and
should temper risk sentiment," said Ji, adding regional units
may weaken further led by the ringgit, Indonesian rupiah
and the Indian rupee.
For the week, most emerging Asian currencies have already
slid.
The rupiah has lost 1.2 percent against the dollar so far
this week, leading regional depreciation, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
The Indonesian currency on Thursday hit a near two-month low
as foreign banks and offshore funds sold it ahead of the
fourth-quarter current account data later on Friday.
The ringgit has slid 0.9 percent on concerns that sliding
oil prices will bite into Malaysia's current account surplus and
widen its fiscal deficit. The country reported a smaller current
account surplus in the fourth quarter.
The rupee has fallen 0.7 percent and the won has depreciated
0.6 percent.
The Philippine peso has eased 0.2 percent, while
and the Singapore dollar and the Thai baht
have been off 0.1 percent each.
WON
The won jumped for the day on stop-loss dollar selling as
the greenback fell on weak U.S. economic data.
The South Korean unit rose further on exporters demand for
settlements before the Lunar New Year holidays next week. Local
financial markets will be closed from Wednesday to Friday.
The won may rise further, given the yen's strength,
traders said.
RINGGIT
The ringgit rose as a break of 3.5900 per dollar caused
investors to scramble for the Malaysian currency to stop losses.
Government bond prices also rose.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained as exporters bought it before the
Lunar New Year holidays next week. Corporate demand usually
increases before a long holidays to pay bonuses to employees.
The island's currency found further support on expectations
of further stock inflows.
Foreign investors bought a combined net T$49.5 billion ($1.6
billion) worth of local stocks during the previous nine
consecutive sessions, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Until Thursday, foreigners were net buyers in the island's
share market on all of the trading days this month.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0505 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.56 119.15 +0.50
Sing dlr 1.3539 1.3558 +0.14
Taiwan dlr 31.445 31.630 +0.59
Korean won 1096.30 1110.70 +1.31
Baht 32.56 32.68 +0.37
Peso 44.26 44.37 +0.26
Rupiah 12760.00 12790.00 +0.24
Rupee 62.16 62.31 +0.23
Ringgit 3.5740 3.6045 +0.85
Yuan 6.2400 6.2454 +0.09
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.56 119.66 +0.92
Sing dlr 1.3539 1.3260 -2.06
Taiwan dlr 31.445 31.718 +0.87
Korean won 1096.30 1099.30 +0.27
Baht 32.56 32.90 +1.04
Peso 44.26 44.72 +1.05
Rupiah 12760.00 12380.00 -2.98
Rupee 62.16 63.03 +1.40
Ringgit 3.5740 3.4965 -2.17
Yuan 6.2400 6.2040 -0.58
($1 = 31.3480 Taiwan dollars)
(Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)