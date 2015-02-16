* Malaysia's 1MDB has settled 2 bln ringgit loan * Rupiah gains on unexpected trade surplus in January * Taiwan dollar up on stock inflows * Won falls ahead of c.bank meeting, importers (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 16 The Malaysian ringgit rose on Monday as concerns over debt payments of a state fund eased, while most emerging Asian currencies gained as investors were cautiously optimistic European talks will lead to a debt deal with Greece. Indonesia's rupiah outperformed regional peers as the country posted a surprise trade surplus in January. The Taiwan dollar advanced on stock inflows. The ringgit rose on news 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has settled in full a 2 billion ringgit ($559.5 million) loan it owed local banks, according to its executive director Arul Kanda. "By right, it should lift the ringgit further," a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the settlement. The Malaysian currency was the second-worst performing Asian currency so far this year partly due to worries about debt payments by 1MDB. Still, the ringgit pared some of its earlier gains as oil prices turned lower, reflecting ongoing concerns that sliding crude prices may hurt Malaysia's current account surplus and widen its fiscal deficit. Government bond prices eased. Investors across Asia were reluctant to add large bets as most financial markets in the region will be closed later this week for the Lunar New Year holidays. South Korea's won fell as investors cut long positions ahead of the central bank policy meeting on Tuesday and on dollar demand from importers. The Thai baht gave up most of its earlier gains after data showed the economy grew less than expected in the fourth quarter with exports and consumption staying weak. RUPIAH The rupiah advanced as data showed Indonesia posted a trade surplus of $709.4 million in January, picking up from a $186.8 million surplus in December. However, the upside for the currency was limited as the surplus was boosted by a sharp drop in imports, rather than any strong pick in exports. In fact, the export performance for January disappointed expectations. Indonesia's current account deficit narrowed to a 2.81 percent of gross domestic product, data showed on Friday. That is wider than a 2.61 percent deficit in a Reuters poll. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on demand linked to foreign investors' stock purchases. The local stock markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday this week, and foreign investors were buying the local currency for payments of their recent stock purchases. Foreigners on Friday bought a net T$12.6 billion ($401.5 million) worth of shares in the local stock market, bringing their stock buying in February to T$62.1 billion, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The Taiwan dollar pared some of gains on importers' demand for the U.S. dollar for payments. Currency traders hesitated to build up large positions in either ways as the local foreign exchange markets will be closed from Wednesday to Friday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.53 118.70 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.3548 1.3549 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.393 31.475 +0.26 Korean won 1102.60 1097.00 -0.51 Baht 32.59 32.61 +0.06 Peso 44.25 44.29 +0.09 Rupiah 12735.00 12785.00 +0.39 Rupee 62.18 62.14 -0.06 Ringgit 3.5745 3.5795 +0.14 Yuan 6.2471 6.2405 -0.11 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.53 119.66 +0.95 Sing dlr 1.3548 1.3260 -2.13 Taiwan dlr 31.393 31.718 +1.04 Korean won 1102.60 1099.30 -0.30 Baht 32.59 32.90 +0.95 Peso 44.25 44.72 +1.07 Rupiah 12735.00 12380.00 -2.79 Rupee 62.18 63.03 +1.37 Ringgit 3.5745 3.4965 -2.18 Yuan 6.2471 6.2040 -0.69 ($1 = 3.5745 ringgit) ($1 = 31.3850 Taiwan dollars) (Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)