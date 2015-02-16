* Malaysia's 1MDB has settled 2 bln ringgit loan
* Rupiah gains on unexpected trade surplus in January
* Taiwan dollar up on stock inflows
* Won falls ahead of c.bank meeting, importers
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 The Malaysian ringgit rose on
Monday as concerns over debt payments of a state fund eased,
while most emerging Asian currencies gained as investors were
cautiously optimistic European talks will lead to a debt deal
with Greece.
Indonesia's rupiah outperformed regional peers as
the country posted a surprise trade surplus in January.
The Taiwan dollar advanced on stock
inflows.
The ringgit rose on news 1Malaysia Development Bhd
(1MDB) has settled in full a 2 billion ringgit ($559.5 million)
loan it owed local banks, according to its executive director
Arul Kanda.
"By right, it should lift the ringgit further," a senior
Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the
settlement.
The Malaysian currency was the second-worst performing Asian
currency so far this year partly due to worries about debt
payments by 1MDB.
Still, the ringgit pared some of its earlier gains as oil
prices turned lower, reflecting ongoing concerns that sliding
crude prices may hurt Malaysia's current account surplus and
widen its fiscal deficit. Government bond prices eased.
Investors across Asia were reluctant to add large bets as
most financial markets in the region will be closed later this
week for the Lunar New Year holidays.
South Korea's won fell as investors cut long
positions ahead of the central bank policy meeting on Tuesday
and on dollar demand from importers.
The Thai baht gave up most of its earlier gains
after data showed the economy grew less than expected in the
fourth quarter with exports and consumption staying weak.
RUPIAH
The rupiah advanced as data showed Indonesia posted a trade
surplus of $709.4 million in January, picking up from a $186.8
million surplus in December.
However, the upside for the currency was limited as the
surplus was boosted by a sharp drop in imports, rather than any
strong pick in exports. In fact, the export performance for
January disappointed expectations.
Indonesia's current account deficit narrowed to a 2.81
percent of gross domestic product, data showed on Friday. That
is wider than a 2.61 percent deficit in a Reuters poll.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on demand linked to foreign
investors' stock purchases.
The local stock markets are closed for the Lunar New Year
holiday this week, and foreign investors were buying the local
currency for payments of their recent stock purchases.
Foreigners on Friday bought a net T$12.6 billion ($401.5
million) worth of shares in the local stock market, bringing
their stock buying in February to T$62.1 billion, Taiwan Stock
Exchange data showed.
The Taiwan dollar pared some of gains on importers' demand
for the U.S. dollar for payments.
Currency traders hesitated to build up large positions in
either ways as the local foreign exchange markets will be closed
from Wednesday to Friday.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0540 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.53 118.70 +0.14
Sing dlr 1.3548 1.3549 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 31.393 31.475 +0.26
Korean won 1102.60 1097.00 -0.51
Baht 32.59 32.61 +0.06
Peso 44.25 44.29 +0.09
Rupiah 12735.00 12785.00 +0.39
Rupee 62.18 62.14 -0.06
Ringgit 3.5745 3.5795 +0.14
Yuan 6.2471 6.2405 -0.11
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.53 119.66 +0.95
Sing dlr 1.3548 1.3260 -2.13
Taiwan dlr 31.393 31.718 +1.04
Korean won 1102.60 1099.30 -0.30
Baht 32.59 32.90 +0.95
Peso 44.25 44.72 +1.07
Rupiah 12735.00 12380.00 -2.79
Rupee 62.18 63.03 +1.37
Ringgit 3.5745 3.4965 -2.18
Yuan 6.2471 6.2040 -0.69
($1 = 3.5745 ringgit)
($1 = 31.3850 Taiwan dollars)
(Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)