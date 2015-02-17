Feb 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.34 118.47 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.3561 1.3568 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.505 31.600 +0.30 Korean won 1101.50 1102.40 +0.08 Baht 32.59 32.60 +0.03 Peso 44.28 44.24 -0.09 Rupiah 12755.00 12750.00 -0.04 Rupee 62.16 62.16 +0.00 Ringgit 3.5825 3.5805 -0.06 Yuan 6.2542 6.2485 -0.09 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.34 119.66 +1.11 Sing dlr 1.3561 1.3260 -2.22 Taiwan dlr 31.505 31.718 +0.68 Korean won 1101.50 1099.30 -0.20 Baht 32.59 32.90 +0.95 Peso 44.28 44.72 +0.99 Rupiah 12755.00 12380.00 -2.94 Rupee 62.16 63.03 +1.41 Ringgit 3.5825 3.4965 -2.40 Yuan 6.2542 6.2040 -0.80 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)