* Won pares gains as rate cut expectations stay alive * Singapore Q4 GDP, Jan exports beat forecasts (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 17 The South Korean won rose on Tuesday as the central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged, while the Singapore dollar gained on better-than-expected economic data. The Bank of Korea left its policy interest rate unchanged at a record-matching low of 2 percent in a unanimous vote. The decision disappointed some investors who had expected a divided vote, traders said. The won rose as much as 0.4 percent to 1,097.8 per dollar. The South Korean currency, however, gave up some of the gains to end local trading at 1,101.8 as Governor Lee Ju-yeol made cautious remarks about the economic outlook. "The lack of any hawkish sentiment within the governor's remarks perhaps undermined the currency further, with USDKRW trading back towards the top of its recent range just above 1,100," said Wai Ho Leong, senior regional economist at Barclays in a client note. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar gained on stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter growth and January exports. Government data showed the city-state's economy grew 4.9 percent at an annualised, seasonally adjusted rate in the fourth quarter from the previous three months. That was three times the government's initial estimate of 1.6 percent growth and easily beat analysts' forecast of a 2.1 percent rise. Singapore's non-oil domestic exports in January also rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, beating a forecast of 1.9 percent expansion. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar edged up from Monday's domestic close of 31.600 per U.S. dollar, which traders said the central bank weakened through usual last-minute intervention. Local exporters bought it for settlements before the Lunar New Year holidays, but those corporate demands were not strong. The island's currency came under pressure as talks over Greece's debt broke down, traders said. The domestic foreign exchange market will be closed from Wednesday to Monday. RINGGIT Malaysia's ringgit fell in thin trading as traders cut recent long positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays. The ringgit had been supported as concerns over debt payments of a state fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), eased. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0605 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.48 118.47 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.3552 1.3568 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.531 31.600 +0.22 Korean won 1100.95 1102.40 +0.13 Baht 32.56 32.60 +0.12 Peso 44.27 44.24 -0.06 Rupiah 12755.00 12750.00 -0.04 Rupee 62.16 62.16 +0.00 Ringgit 3.5875 3.5805 -0.20 Yuan 6.2539 6.2485 -0.09 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.48 119.66 +0.99 Sing dlr 1.3552 1.3260 -2.15 Taiwan dlr 31.531 31.718 +0.59 Korean won 1100.95 1099.30 -0.15 Baht 32.56 32.90 +1.04 Peso 44.27 44.72 +1.03 Rupiah 12755.00 12380.00 -2.94 Rupee 62.16 63.03 +1.41 Ringgit 3.5875 3.4965 -2.54 Yuan 6.2539 6.2040 -0.80 * Financial markets in India are closed for a public holiday. (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)