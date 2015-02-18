* Bank Indonesia cuts policy rate by 25 bps to 7.50 pct
* Rupiah spot, NDFs slide
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 The Indonesian rupiah eased on
Wednesday, a day after the central bank unexpectedly cut
interest rates, while most emerging Asian currencies slid ahead
of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.
Bank Indonesia on Tuesday lowered the benchmark interest
rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent, joining a global
easing club.
Spot rupiah fell 0.3 percent to 12,805 per dollar
as of 0140 GMT. The currency also weakened in most
non-deliverable forwards markets.
"I think so, especially when markets are starting to price
in the risk of the Fed preparing for an interest rate hike that
can strengthen USD further," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia
strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore, when asked if
the rate cut would hurt the rupiah further.
The currency is the worst performing Asian currency so far
this year with a 3.3 percent loss against the dollar, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Indonesia's current account deficit has left the country
more exposed than most Asian countries to capital flight when
the Fed starts raising rates later this year.
Some analysts, however, said the surprise rate cut was
unlikely to put more pressure on the rupiah compared with Asian
peers as other central banks in the region also eased monetary
policies.
"While the move was unexpected, the cut heralds a sweep in
policy manoeuvre by the region's central banks, whereby easing
monetary policies are back in fashion," said Suresh Kumar
Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at
CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0140 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.31 119.24 -0.06
Sing dlr 1.3571 1.3554 -0.13
*Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.638 0.00
*Korean won 1101.80 1101.80 0.00
Baht 32.55 32.56 +0.02
Peso 44.24 44.25 +0.02
Rupiah 12805.00 12768.00 -0.29
Rupee 62.16 62.16 0.00
Ringgit 3.5970 3.5860 -0.31
*Yuan 6.2551 6.2551 0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.31 119.66 +0.29
Sing dlr 1.3571 1.3260 -2.29
Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.718 +0.25
Korean won 1101.80 1099.30 -0.23
Baht 32.55 32.90 +1.08
Peso 44.24 44.72 +1.10
Rupiah 12805.00 12380.00 -3.32
Rupee 62.16 63.03 +1.41
Ringgit 3.5970 3.4965 -2.79
Yuan 6.2551 6.2040 -0.82
* Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan are
closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.
