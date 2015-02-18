* Bank Indonesia cuts policy rate by 25 bps to 7.50 pct * Rupiah spot, NDFs slide SINGAPORE, Feb 18 The Indonesian rupiah eased on Wednesday, a day after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates, while most emerging Asian currencies slid ahead of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. Bank Indonesia on Tuesday lowered the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent, joining a global easing club. Spot rupiah fell 0.3 percent to 12,805 per dollar as of 0140 GMT. The currency also weakened in most non-deliverable forwards markets. "I think so, especially when markets are starting to price in the risk of the Fed preparing for an interest rate hike that can strengthen USD further," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore, when asked if the rate cut would hurt the rupiah further. The currency is the worst performing Asian currency so far this year with a 3.3 percent loss against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Indonesia's current account deficit has left the country more exposed than most Asian countries to capital flight when the Fed starts raising rates later this year. Some analysts, however, said the surprise rate cut was unlikely to put more pressure on the rupiah compared with Asian peers as other central banks in the region also eased monetary policies. "While the move was unexpected, the cut heralds a sweep in policy manoeuvre by the region's central banks, whereby easing monetary policies are back in fashion," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.31 119.24 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.3571 1.3554 -0.13 *Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.638 0.00 *Korean won 1101.80 1101.80 0.00 Baht 32.55 32.56 +0.02 Peso 44.24 44.25 +0.02 Rupiah 12805.00 12768.00 -0.29 Rupee 62.16 62.16 0.00 Ringgit 3.5970 3.5860 -0.31 *Yuan 6.2551 6.2551 0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.31 119.66 +0.29 Sing dlr 1.3571 1.3260 -2.29 Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.718 +0.25 Korean won 1101.80 1099.30 -0.23 Baht 32.55 32.90 +1.08 Peso 44.24 44.72 +1.10 Rupiah 12805.00 12380.00 -3.32 Rupee 62.16 63.03 +1.41 Ringgit 3.5970 3.4965 -2.79 Yuan 6.2551 6.2040 -0.82 * Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)