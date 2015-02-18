* Bank Indonesia cuts policy rate by 25 bps to 7.50 pct
* Asia FX lower; focus on Fed minutes
* China, S.Korea, Taiwan markets closed for holidays
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 The Indonesian rupiah led
losses among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, a day after
the central bank cut interest rates, while investors awaited
minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for clues
on the timing of U.S. rate hikes.
Bank Indonesia on Tuesday lowered the benchmark interest
rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.50 percent, joining a
global easing club.
The rupiah slid as much as 0.3 percent to 12,810
per dollar on selling by foreign banks. The currency stayed
weaker in most non-deliverable forwards markets.
A record high for Jakarta shares helped the rupiah
pare some losses, but the currency still underperformed regional
peers.
"Our FX strategy team sees increased risks that the IDR
weakens further and faster beyond our 13,000 forecast against
the USD," said Su Sian Lim, economist at HSBC, in a client note.
HSBC saw the rate cut as premature, but "we have now brought
forward the remainder of our rate-cut trajectory, and look for
another 50 basis points of easing in 4Q15, taking the reference
rate to 7.00 percent by year-end."
Short positions in the rupiah rose in the last two weeks
when sentiment towards most emerging Asian currencies was
becoming less bearish, a Reuters poll showed earlier.
The unit is the worst-performing Asian currency so far this
year with a 3.3 percent loss against the dollar, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Indonesia's current account deficit has left the country
more exposed than most Asian countries to capital flight when
the Fed starts raising rates later this year.
Some analysts, however, said the surprise cut was unlikely
to put more pressure on the rupiah compared with Asian peers as
other central banks in the region also eased monetary policy.
RINGGIT
Malaysia's ringgit eased on pre-holiday commercial
dollar demand.
Local financial markets will be closed on Thursday and
Friday - along with many other Asian markets - for the Lunar New
Year holidays.
Investors focused more on minutes of the Fed's last policy
meeting than hopes that Greece will find enough common ground
with euro zone partners and avoid a chaotic exit from the
currency union.
Markets were looking for any signs of discussion on the
timing of U.S. rate increases.
Local currency traders ignored data showing Malaysia's
inflation in January cooled more than expected to 1.0 percent,
the lowest since November 2009.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0530 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.05 119.24 +0.16
Sing dlr 1.3584 1.3554 -0.22
*Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.638 0.00
*Korean won 1101.80 1101.80 0.00
Baht 32.56 32.56 +0.00
Peso 44.23 44.25 +0.03
Rupiah 12805.00 12768.00 -0.29
Rupee 62.28 62.16 -0.20
Ringgit 3.5910 3.5860 -0.14
*Yuan 6.2551 6.2551 0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.05 119.66 +0.51
Sing dlr 1.3584 1.3260 -2.39
Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.718 +0.25
Korean won 1101.80 1099.30 -0.23
Baht 32.56 32.90 +1.06
Peso 44.23 44.72 +1.11
Rupiah 12805.00 12380.00 -3.32
Rupee 62.28 63.03 +1.20
Ringgit 3.5910 3.4965 -2.63
Yuan 6.2551 6.2040 -0.82
* Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan are
closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Eric Meijer)