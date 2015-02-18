* Bank Indonesia cuts policy rate by 25 bps to 7.50 pct * Asia FX lower; focus on Fed minutes * China, S.Korea, Taiwan markets closed for holidays (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 18 The Indonesian rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, a day after the central bank cut interest rates, while investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for clues on the timing of U.S. rate hikes. Bank Indonesia on Tuesday lowered the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.50 percent, joining a global easing club. The rupiah slid as much as 0.3 percent to 12,810 per dollar on selling by foreign banks. The currency stayed weaker in most non-deliverable forwards markets. A record high for Jakarta shares helped the rupiah pare some losses, but the currency still underperformed regional peers. "Our FX strategy team sees increased risks that the IDR weakens further and faster beyond our 13,000 forecast against the USD," said Su Sian Lim, economist at HSBC, in a client note. HSBC saw the rate cut as premature, but "we have now brought forward the remainder of our rate-cut trajectory, and look for another 50 basis points of easing in 4Q15, taking the reference rate to 7.00 percent by year-end." Short positions in the rupiah rose in the last two weeks when sentiment towards most emerging Asian currencies was becoming less bearish, a Reuters poll showed earlier. The unit is the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year with a 3.3 percent loss against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Indonesia's current account deficit has left the country more exposed than most Asian countries to capital flight when the Fed starts raising rates later this year. Some analysts, however, said the surprise cut was unlikely to put more pressure on the rupiah compared with Asian peers as other central banks in the region also eased monetary policy. RINGGIT Malaysia's ringgit eased on pre-holiday commercial dollar demand. Local financial markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday - along with many other Asian markets - for the Lunar New Year holidays. Investors focused more on minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting than hopes that Greece will find enough common ground with euro zone partners and avoid a chaotic exit from the currency union. Markets were looking for any signs of discussion on the timing of U.S. rate increases. Local currency traders ignored data showing Malaysia's inflation in January cooled more than expected to 1.0 percent, the lowest since November 2009. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.05 119.24 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.3584 1.3554 -0.22 *Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.638 0.00 *Korean won 1101.80 1101.80 0.00 Baht 32.56 32.56 +0.00 Peso 44.23 44.25 +0.03 Rupiah 12805.00 12768.00 -0.29 Rupee 62.28 62.16 -0.20 Ringgit 3.5910 3.5860 -0.14 *Yuan 6.2551 6.2551 0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.05 119.66 +0.51 Sing dlr 1.3584 1.3260 -2.39 Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.718 +0.25 Korean won 1101.80 1099.30 -0.23 Baht 32.56 32.90 +1.06 Peso 44.23 44.72 +1.11 Rupiah 12805.00 12380.00 -3.32 Rupee 62.28 63.03 +1.20 Ringgit 3.5910 3.4965 -2.63 Yuan 6.2551 6.2040 -0.82 * Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)