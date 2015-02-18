(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 18 The Indonesian rupiah hit a two-month low on Wednesday after the central bank unexpectedly cut rates, while most other emerging Asian currencies eased ahead of minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. Malaysia's ringgit fell as 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has not set itself a debt reduction target as more than three quarters of its debt is long term, the state fund's new chief told Reuters. Bank Indonesia on Tuesday lowered the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 7.50 percent, joining a global easing club. The rupiah slid as much as 0.6 percent to 12,845 per dollar, its weakest since Dec. 16, on selling by foreign banks. The currency extended losses in non-deliverable forwards markets. Other emerging Asian currencies fell as investors focused more on the Fed's minutes later in the day than hopes that Greece will find enough common ground with euro zone partners and avoid a chaotic exit from the currency union. Markets were looking for any signs of discussion on the timing of U.S. rate increases. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.18 119.24 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.3592 1.3554 -0.28 *Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.638 0.00 *Korean won 1101.80 1101.80 0.00 Baht 32.57 32.56 -0.05 Peso 44.24 44.25 +0.02 Rupiah 12835.00 12768.00 -0.52 Rupee 62.26 62.16 -0.17 Ringgit 3.6170 3.5860 -0.86 *Yuan 6.2551 6.2551 0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.18 119.66 +0.40 Sing dlr 1.3592 1.3260 -2.44 Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.718 +0.25 Korean won 1101.80 1099.30 -0.23 Baht 32.57 32.90 +1.01 Peso 44.24 44.72 +1.10 Rupiah 12835.00 12380.00 -3.54 Rupee 62.26 63.03 +1.24 Ringgit 3.6170 3.4965 -3.33 Yuan 6.2551 6.2040 -0.82 * Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)