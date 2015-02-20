Feb 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.05 118.94 -0.09 *Sing dlr 1.3589 1.3582 -0.05 *Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.638 0.00 *Korean won 1101.80 1101.80 0.00 Baht 32.55 32.55 -0.02 Peso 44.21 44.24 +0.06 Rupiah 12825.00 12840.00 +0.12 Rupee 62.34 62.35 +0.01 *Ringgit 3.6180 3.6180 0.00 *Yuan 6.2551 6.2551 0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.05 119.66 +0.51 Sing dlr 1.3589 1.3260 -2.42 Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.718 +0.25 Korean won 1101.80 1099.30 -0.23 Baht 32.55 32.90 +1.08 Peso 44.21 44.72 +1.15 Rupiah 12825.00 12380.00 -3.47 Rupee 62.34 63.03 +1.11 Ringgit 3.6180 3.4965 -3.36 Yuan 6.2551 6.2040 -0.82 * Financial markets in China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)