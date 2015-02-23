* Won hits 7-week low on offshore funds; exporters limit
* Ringgit near 6-year low on early oil slide
* Singapore dollar, Jan inflation lowest since Dec 2009
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 The South Korean won led
losses among emerging Asian currencies on Monday ahead of U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony
this week, and on the dollar's strength during Lunar New Year
holidays last week in the region.
A Greek debt deal has not supported emerging Asian
currencies much as regional shares barely rose, given doubts
over Greece's new government's capacity to implement its
proposed reforms.
Euro zone ministers late on Friday agreed to extend Greece's
financial rescue package by four months, a shorter extension
that the six months the country had sought. The government has
to provide a list of reform measures to euro zone by Monday to
secure financing but domestically it came under attack for
selling "illusions" to voters after failing to keep a promise to
extract the country from its international
bailout.
The won hit a seven-week low on selling from
offshore funds, while South Korea's central bank chief said
current monetary policy was focused on restoring economic
growth.
Malaysia's ringgit fell to a near six-year low as
oil prices slid earlier, underscoring concerns that lower crude
oil prices may hurt the current account surplus and raise the
fiscal deficit. Malaysia is a net oil exporter.
The Singapore dollar turned weaker as consumer
prices in January fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier, the
lowest since December 2009.
Currency investors are focusing on Yellen's testimony on the
economy and monetary policy at Congress on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
The minutes from the Fed's January policy meeting published
last week were more dovish than expected, but signs of
increasing strength in the U.S. jobs market could revive
expectations of a rate hike in June.
"There may be some pressure on her to clarify the exact
degree of the Fed's 'patience', and just what constitutes
sufficient conditions for a move on rates," Sacha Tihanyi,
senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a research
note.
"The tone of the questioning and the colour of the responses
that Yellen may find herself pushed to give suggests potential
upside risk in USD/Asia."
WON
The won lost as much as 0.9 percent to 1,111.4, its weakest
since Jan. 5, as offshore funds sold it on weakness last week.
Financial markets in South Korea were closed between from
Wednesday and Friday to mark the Lunar New Year holidays.
The South Korean currency pared some of earlier losses as
local exporters bought it for settlements on dips.
RINGGIT
The ringgit slid as much as 0.7 percent to 3.6445 per
dollar, its weakest since April 2009, tracking its slide in
non-deliverable forwards markets during local
holidays on Thursday and Friday.
The ringgit recovered some of its earlier losses as traders
covered short positions as oil prices rebounded later in the
day.
State fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said that the
refinancing of its debt will involve the finance ministry "as
relevant and as required" after media reported that the
government may inject up to 3 billion ringgit ($824 million)
into the fund.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0551 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 118.93 119.02 +0.08
Sing dlr 1.3608 1.3605 -0.02
*Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.638 0.00
Korean won 1108.40 1101.80 -0.60
Baht 32.57 32.55 -0.05
Peso 44.25 44.24 -0.02
Rupiah 12810.00 12810.00 +0.00
Rupee 62.21 62.22 +0.02
Ringgit 3.6405 3.6205 -0.55
*Yuan 6.2551 6.2551 0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 118.93 119.66 +0.61
Sing dlr 1.3608 1.3260 -2.56
Taiwan dlr 31.638 31.718 +0.25
Korean won 1108.40 1099.30 -0.82
Baht 32.57 32.90 +1.03
Peso 44.25 44.72 +1.06
Rupiah 12810.00 12380.00 -3.36
Rupee 62.21 63.03 +1.32
Ringgit 3.6405 3.4965 -3.96
Yuan 6.2551 6.2040 -0.82
* Financial markets in China and Taiwan are closed for the
Lunar New Year holidays.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)