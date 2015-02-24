* Rupiah falls on month-end corp dollar demand, hedge funds
* Indonesia c.bank spotted supporting rupiah -traders
* Philippine c.bank; rate hike needs not be in sync with Fed
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 The Indonesian rupiah hit a
ten-week low on Tuesday, leading losses among emerging Asian
currencies, as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's testimony for clues on the timing of U.S. interest rate
hikes.
The rupiah came under further pressure from
increasing dollar demand from local companies for month-end
payments.
The Philippine peso fell to a near two-week low
after the central bank on Monday said it may keep interest rates
unchanged this year, defying some expectations of tightening in
the second half. The country also posted a trade
deficit in December.
Yellen speaks to Congress later in the day with mounting
uncertainty over whether she will maintains the dovish tone of
the minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting or reaffirm June
as a window for a first rate hike.
"I will still stick to risk-off trade which means mixed USD
performance against majors but higher USD/Asia, for the moment,"
said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Singapore.
"Uncertainties in the Fed's policy path and global growth
outlook persist in the next quarter or two. Asian growth is
slowing and disinflation risks shift regional central banks into
easing bias."
Most emerging Asian currencies have fallen this year as some
regional central banks such as Bank Indonesia and the Monetary
Authority of Singapore unexpectedly eased monetary policy.
These stimulus measures were introduced ahead of any
decision by the Fed to raise interest rates later in the year on
solid growth in the world's top economy.
RUPIAH
The rupiah slid as much as 0.4 percent to 12,880 per dollar,
its weakest since Dec. 16.
Offshore hedge funds sold the currency in one-month
non-deliverable forwards.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate,
which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange
rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,866 rupiah per dollar, weaker
than the previous session's 12,813.
The central bank was spotted intervening to limit the
rupiah's downside, traders said.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso eased 0.1 percent to 44.33 per dollar, its weakest
since Feb. 12.
The Philippine central bank can afford to leave its policy
setting on hold for most of this year and the timing and
magnitude of any interest rate hike would not be determined by
the Fed's actions, its governor told Reuters on Monday.
Economists in a poll in February predicted the central bank
would resume raising interest rates as early as in the second
half of the year, or in 2016, depending on when the Fed starts
raising borrowing costs.
The Philippines reported a trade deficit of $68.2 million in
December with imports down 10.6 percent, the biggest decline
since April 2012, data showed earlier on Tuesday.
RINGGIT
Malaysia's ringgit rose on demand from oil
exporters for month-end settlements.
The ringgit found more support as investors bought it
against the neighbouring Singapore dollar.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0530 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.03 118.80 -0.19
Sing dlr 1.3602 1.3595 -0.05
Taiwan dlr 31.576 31.638 +0.20
Korean won 1109.00 1108.70 -0.03
Baht 32.56 32.59 +0.09
Peso 44.32 44.27 -0.11
Rupiah 12865.00 12832.00 -0.26
Rupee 62.26 62.32 +0.10
Ringgit 3.6260 3.6355 +0.26
*Yuan 6.2551 6.2551 0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.03 119.66 +0.53
Sing dlr 1.3602 1.3260 -2.51
Taiwan dlr 31.576 31.718 +0.45
Korean won 1109.00 1099.30 -0.87
Baht 32.56 32.90 +1.04
Peso 44.32 44.72 +0.90
Rupiah 12865.00 12380.00 -3.77
Rupee 62.26 63.03 +1.24
Ringgit 3.6260 3.4965 -3.57
Yuan 6.2551 6.2040 -0.82
* Financial markets in China are closed for the Lunar New Year
holidays.
