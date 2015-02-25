US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Feb 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.69 118.98 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.3569 1.3573 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.483 31.688 +0.65 Korean won 1104.70 1109.90 +0.47 Baht 32.55 32.57 +0.06 Peso 44.20 44.34 +0.31 Rupiah 12885.00 12895.00 +0.08 Rupee 62.20 62.20 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6270 3.6415 +0.40 Yuan 6.2570 6.2551 -0.03 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.69 119.66 +0.81 Sing dlr 1.3569 1.3260 -2.28 Taiwan dlr 31.483 31.718 +0.75 Korean won 1104.70 1099.30 -0.49 Baht 32.55 32.90 +1.08 Peso 44.20 44.72 +1.18 Rupiah 12885.00 12380.00 -3.92 Rupee 62.20 63.03 +1.34 Ringgit 3.6270 3.4965 -3.60 Yuan 6.2570 6.2040 -0.85 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)