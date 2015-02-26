* Baht hits 4-month high after bond inflows * Taiwan dollar up on exporters; ringgit gains on fixing (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday as comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen prompted markets to push back expectations of U.S. rate tightening. Thailand's baht hit a four-month high as foreign investors continued to buy local bonds. The Taiwan dollar rose on month-end corporate bids, while the Malaysian ringgit advanced on demand linked to the daily fixing. Indonesia's rupiah edged up as the central bank continued to warn of intervention in the foreign exchange market, even it said it does not have a target level. Yellen did not offer any additional clues on the timing of a rate increase before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. On Tuesday, she told a senate committee that the Fed would first remove the word "patient" in describing its approach to interest rate hikes, then enter a phase in which moves are possible at any meeting. "Asian currencies got a reprieve and will stay firm for a while as markets pushed back expectations of U.S. rate hikes," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Still, the dollar's strength remains intact, so only currencies with solid fundamentals would benefit," Park said. The Indian rupee, the baht and the Philippine peso would be among those beneficiaries, she added. BAHT The baht rose as much as 0.5 percent to 32.353 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 28. Foreign investors were net buyers in the domestic bonds market during the previous five consecutive sessions, according to the Thai bond Market Association data. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar strengthened from Wednesday's domestic close of 31.532 per U.S. dollar, which traders said the central bank made up through usual last-minute intervention. Local exporters bought the Taiwan dollar for month-end settlements. The island's currency pared some of earlier gains as local shares fell with stock inflows not seen. Importers also bought the greenback for payments below 31.400, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit rose as fixing-related demand prompted traders to cover short positions. Malaysia's government bond prices also rose with five-year debt yield down to 3.628 percent, its lowest since Nov. 10. Still, some traders were looking to sell the ringgit on rallies. "USD/MYR can't stay below 3.6. A U.S. rate hike is certain in the second half," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0525 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.96 118.87 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.3540 1.3532 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.430 31.532 +0.32 Korean won 1097.60 1099.00 +0.13 Baht 32.36 32.52 +0.49 Peso 44.10 44.12 +0.05 Rupiah 12860.00 12872.00 +0.09 Rupee 61.97 62.03 +0.09 Ringgit 3.5970 3.6055 +0.24 Yuan 6.2596 6.2598 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.96 119.66 +0.58 Sing dlr 1.3540 1.3260 -2.07 Taiwan dlr 31.430 31.718 +0.92 Korean won 1097.60 1099.30 +0.15 Baht 32.36 32.90 +1.67 Peso 44.10 44.72 +1.41 Rupiah 12860.00 12380.00 -3.73 Rupee 61.97 63.03 +1.71 Ringgit 3.5970 3.4965 -2.79 Yuan 6.2596 6.2040 -0.89 (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)