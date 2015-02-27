* Yuan hits over 2-year low on weak c.bank fixing * Singapore dollar to see worst month since 1981 * Asia FX outlook dark on easier policy bias (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday, with China's yuan at more than two-year low as higher than expected U.S. durable goods orders and core inflation, along with Federal Reserve officials' comments revived expectations of higher interest rates. The yuan fell to 6.2699, the lowest since October 2012, after the central bank weakened the midpoint by nearly 100 points to reflect the dollar's strength. Singapore's dollar was poised to suffer the longest monthly loss in at least 34 years on some expectations of further easing to tackle a slowing economy. The Indonesian rupiah stepped closer to a near 17-year low as the central bank signalled that it is comfortable with the rupiah's weakness. The South Korean won also eased on offshore funds' selling. Malaysia's ringgit slid as leveraged funds and interbank speculators sold the unit. The dollar hovered near a one-month high against a basket of six major currencies. U.S. durable goods orders rose more than expected in January, while core inflation was higher than expected. In addition, San Francisco Fed President John Williams and St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard both suggested that the U.S. central bank might end its near zero interest rate policy sooner than some traders expect. Those comments came after Fed Chair Janet Yellen failed to give any clear hints on the timing of a rate increase in congressional testimony earlier this week. "Yellen's perceived dovish comments were reversed overnight by renewed hawkish comments from Fischer and Williams," said Heng Koon How, Senior Currency Strategist Asia Pacific, Private Banking and Wealth Management, Credit Suisse in Singapore. Most emerging Asian currencies were probably depressed because regional central banks may ease their monetary policy stance due to slowing inflation, Heng said. "We maintain our negative outlook on CNY, KRW, TWD, SGD, IDR and hold our cautiously neutral outlook on PHP, THB, INR and of course HKD." YELLEN RELIEF WANES Most regional units had risen in February on perceptions that Yellen was in no rush to raise Fed interest rates. Thailand's baht has risen 1.1 percent against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed, on bond inflows to seek higher yields. The ringgit has gained 0.5 percent as rebound in oil prices alleviated concerns that sliding crude may hurt Malaysia's current account and widen fiscal deficit. The Taiwan dollar rose 0.2 percent on stock inflows. India's rupee and the Philippine peso have edged up. The Singapore dollar has eased 0.2 percent against the U.S. dollar so far in February, Thomson Reuters data showed. That would make it eight consecutive months of depreciation. The data only goes back as far as 1981, but it would be the longest losing streak since then. The rupiah led regional monthly losses with a 1.6 percent loss against the greenback as Indonesia's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates earlier on Feb. 17. The Indonesian currency fell to 12,897 per dollar on Tuesday, the weakest since Dec. 16 when it hit 12,930, the lowest since August 1998. "It looks like further weakness will be forthcoming, in line with expectations of more monetary easing in Asia and a weaker euro trend persisting," said Christy Tan, Head of Markets Strategy for National Australian Bank in Hong Kong. The won has lost 0.4 percent, while the yuan has eased 0.3 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0520 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.15 119.42 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.3569 1.3578 +0.07 *Taiwan dlr 31.503 31.503 0.00 Korean won 1098.30 1097.20 -0.10 Baht 32.36 32.31 -0.15 Peso 44.08 44.08 +0.00 Rupiah 12865.00 12835.00 -0.23 Rupee 61.80 61.75 -0.08 Ringgit 3.6110 3.5840 -0.75 Yuan 6.2695 6.2589 -0.17 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.15 119.66 +0.42 Sing dlr 1.3569 1.3260 -2.28 Taiwan dlr 31.498 31.718 +0.70 Korean won 1098.30 1099.30 +0.09 Baht 32.36 32.90 +1.67 Peso 44.08 44.72 +1.46 Rupiah 12865.00 12380.00 -3.77 Rupee 61.80 63.03 +1.99 Ringgit 3.6110 3.4965 -3.17 Yuan 6.2695 6.2040 -1.04 * Financial markets in Taiwan are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by)