)
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Indonesia's rupiah hit a near
17-year low on Friday as most emerging Asian currencies weakened
down to show monthly losses due to a revival in expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates.
The rupiah fell as much as 0.8 percent to 12,940 per
dollar, its weakest since August 1998, as investors saw more
chances for further interest rate cuts by Bank Indonesia after a
surprise reduction earlier this month.
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said Indonesia's
annual inflation rate is expected to ease to below 6.5 percent
in February from 6.96 percent in January.
A senior central bank deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara also
told Reuters that a weaker rupiah helps export competitiveness
improve.
The rupiah has lost 4.1 percent against the dollar so far
this year, becoming the worst performing emerging Asian currency
so far this year.
The Indonesian currency led monthly losses among emerging
Asian currency with 1.9 percent slide so far February, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Most Asian currencies weakened on Friday as the dollar
hovered near a one-month high against a basket of six
major currencies. U.S. durable goods orders rose more than
expected in January, while core inflation was higher than
expected.
In addition, San Francisco Fed President John Williams and
St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard both suggested that the U.S.
central bank might end its near zero interest rate policy sooner
than some traders expect.
Singapore's dollar has eased 0.2 percent against
the U.S. dollar so far in February, Thomson Reuters data showed.
That would make it eight consecutive months of depreciation.
The data goes back as far as 1981, and it would be the longest
losing streak since then.
South Korea's won fell 0.5 percent, while the
Chinese yuan has eased 0.3 percent. The Philippine
peso edged down.
Some emerging Asian currencies bucked the depreciation trend
in the region in February.
Thailand's baht has risen 1.1 percent against the
dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed, on bond inflows drawn by
higher yields.
The Malaysian ringgit has gained 0.4 percent as
rebound in oil prices alleviated concerns that sliding crude may
hurt the country's current account and widen the fiscal deficit.
The Taiwan dollar rose 0.2 percent on stock
inflows.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.28 119.42 +0.11
Sing dlr 1.3568 1.3578 +0.07
*Taiwan dlr 31.503 31.503 0.00
Korean won 1097.63 1097.20 -0.04
Baht 32.36 32.31 -0.15
Peso 44.09 44.08 -0.03
Rupiah 12913.00 12835.00 -0.60
Rupee 61.84 61.75 -0.15
Ringgit 3.6160 3.5840 -0.88
Yuan 6.2696 6.2589 -0.17
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.28 119.66 +0.31
Sing dlr 1.3568 1.3260 -2.27
Taiwan dlr 31.503 31.718 +0.68
Korean won 1097.63 1099.30 +0.15
Baht 32.36 32.90 +1.67
Peso 44.09 44.72 +1.43
Rupiah 12913.00 12380.00 -4.13
Rupee 61.84 63.03 +1.92
Ringgit 3.6160 3.4965 -3.30
Yuan 6.2696 6.2040 -1.05
Financial markets in Taiwan are closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)