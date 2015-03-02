* Singapore dollar weakest since August 2010 * Rupiah near 17-year low ahead of inflation data By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 2 Emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday after China's central bank cut interest rates and set its daily yuan guidance softer, underscoring expectations of further easing in the region to tackle slowing growth and deflationary pressure. The People's Bank of China late on Saturday cut its benchmark lending and savings rates by 25 basis points, days before the annual meeting of the parliament, to support the world's second largest economy as its momentum slows and deflation risks rise. Activity in China's factory sector edged up to a seven-month high in February but export orders shrank and deflationary pressures persisted, a private survey showed on Monday. An official survey, which focuses on larger companies, showed on Sunday that activity in China's factory sector contracted for a second straight month in February. The yuan fell to its weakest level since October 2012 after the central bank set the daily midpoint at the weakest since early November. "Don't fight PBOC. Join them," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB, in a research note. "Short CNY, AUD, MYR, SGD and commodities," said Yokota, referring to the yuan, the Australian dollar, the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar. Singapore's dollar fell as much as 0.3 percent to 1.3657 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since August 2010, amid some expectations that the city-state may ease monetary policy in April to support growth. The ringgit lost ground as lower oil prices underscored concerns that sliding crude will hurt Malaysia's current account surplus and widen fiscal deficit. The Indonesia rupiah slid 0.6 percent to 12,995 against the greenback, its weakest since August 1998, as investors awaited February inflation data later in the day. South Korea's won fell after industrial output in January posted its worst fall in six years and exports suffered their biggest drop in two years. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.83 119.70 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.3646 1.3620 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 31.481 31.503 +0.07 Korean won 1103.60 1098.40 -0.47 Baht 32.39 32.32 -0.22 Peso 44.15 44.09 -0.14 Rupiah 12990.00 12920.00 -0.54 Rupee 61.83 61.83 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6260 3.6040 -0.61 Yuan 6.2730 6.2696 -0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.83 119.66 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.3646 1.3260 -2.83 Taiwan dlr 31.481 31.718 +0.75 Korean won 1103.60 1099.30 -0.39 Baht 32.39 32.90 +1.57 Peso 44.15 44.72 +1.29 Rupiah 12990.00 12380.00 -4.70 Rupee 61.83 63.03 +1.94 Ringgit 3.6260 3.4965 -3.57 Yuan 6.2730 6.2040 -1.10 (Editing by Kim Coghill)