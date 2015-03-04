* India c.bank cuts policy repo rate by 25 bps to 7.5 pct
* Stocks hit record high on inflow hopes; bonds rise
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 4 India's rupee hit a one-month
high on Wednesday after the central bank delivered another
unexpected rate cut, while emerging Asian currencies barely
moved ahead of U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank
meeting later this week.
The Reserve Bank of India lowered its policy repo rate
by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent, its second
inter-meeting slash this year on the back of slowing inflation
and a government commitment to fiscal discipline.
The rupee rose as much as 0.4 percent to 61.650 per
dollar, its strongest since Feb 4. Indian stocks hit a
record high, while the 10-year benchmark bond yield
fell.
That contrasted to recent weakness in other emerging Asian
currencies such as the Chinese yuan and the Singapore
dollar when central banks of those countries eased
monetary policy.
"Rate cuts are positive for equities. India gets more
inflows and that strengthens INR," said Sean Yokota, head of
Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore.
The rupee pared most of its earlier gains on caution over
possible intervention by the central bank to restrain the best
performing Asian currency so far this year.
The Indian currency has risen 1.9 percent against the dollar
so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed, as hopes of
economic reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi attracted
foreign money.
Still, some analysts doubted further appreciation in the
rupee.
"The RBI, in its monetary policy statement, highlighted that
the INR 'has remained strong relative to peer countries', which,
in our view, is clearly the key reason behind the inter-meeting
surprise from a market impact perspective," said Andy Ji, Asian
currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
"The RBI appears to have adopted a weakening bias alongside
a number of central banks. We expect USD/INR to trade higher
from here."
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained after foreign investors
continued to buy local stocks.
Foreign investors were net buyers in the island's stock
market during the first two days of March, purchasing a combined
net T$4.8 billion ($153.1 million) worth of equities, Taiwan
Stock Exchange data showed.
Last month, foreigners absorbed T$96.6 billion worth of
stocks in total, the data showed.
Credit Suisse saw more upside in Taiwan stocks on rising
return on equity, falling interest rates and valuations.
Traders across Asia hesitated to add aggressive positions in
either way ahead of the U.S. ISM services report and a reading
on U.S. private sector employment, before U.S. jobs data due on
Friday
Investors were also awaiting the ECB's policy meeting on
Thursday and the implementation of its government bond buying
programme, due to start this month.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0445 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 119.72 119.75 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.3633 1.3629 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 31.390 31.508 +0.38
Korean won 1096.80 1096.40 -0.04
*Baht 32.34 32.34 0.00
Peso 44.07 44.06 -0.02
Rupiah 12964.00 12960.00 -0.03
Rupee 61.84 61.92 +0.12
Ringgit 3.6350 3.6265 -0.23
Yuan 6.2720 6.2743 +0.04
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 119.72 119.66 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.3633 1.3260 -2.74
Taiwan dlr 31.390 31.718 +1.04
Korean won 1096.80 1099.30 +0.23
Baht 32.34 32.90 +1.73
Peso 44.07 44.72 +1.47
Rupiah 12964.00 12380.00 -4.50
Rupee 61.84 63.03 +1.92
Ringgit 3.6350 3.4965 -3.81
Yuan 6.2720 6.2040 -1.08
* Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday.
