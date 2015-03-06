* Won, Taiwan dollar up on exporters, capital inflows * Ringgit leads weekly Asia FX losses (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 6 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Friday to recover some of their weekly losses as traders covered short positions ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day. South Korea's won outperformed on demand from exporters for settlements and bond inflows. The Taiwan dollar rose on foreign stock inflows and exporters' bids. Investors were focusing on U.S. non-farm payrolls for February due later in the day. Analysts polled by Reuters expect payrolls to have increased 240,000 last month and the jobless rate to have ticked down to 5.6 percent from 5.7 percent. Higher-than-expected U.S. jobs data would increase expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates earlier, analysts and traders said. "A solid jobs number will lift U.S. bond yields and the dollar. That will definitely hurt Asian currencies," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul, referring to growth in U.S. jobs of more than 240,000. "Such expectations, however, have been priced in pretty much. So, any disappointment will help Asian currencies rebound," Jeong added. Most emerging Asian currencies have already fallen so far this week as interest rate cuts by China and India spurred prospects of regional easing. Sentiment towards regional units deteriorated in the last two weeks with short positions in the yuan at a near five-year high, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. RINGGIT UNDERPERFORMS For this week, the Malaysian ringgit led losses among emerging Asian currencies with a 1.2 percent slide against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. The currency came under pressure on concerns over slowing growth. Malaysia's exports in January fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier, missing a 3.0 percent growth forecast. "We still expect ringgit weakness to persist on a combination of factors including strong USD trend, soft oil prices for an extended period, vulnerability to foreign fund outflow and heightened risk of rating downgrade following contingent liability exposure, lower fiscal revenue," Maybank said in a client note. Currency traders have not reacted to news that the country's indebted and controversy-ridden state investor 1MDB will be left as a skeletal structure and possibly dissolved under a debt repayment plan in which most of its assets will be sold. Traders also ignored the central bank's decision on Thursday to leave interest rates unchanged, as that was widely expected. India's rupee fell 0.6 percent as the central bank was suspected of intervening to stem its appreciation. The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday slashed its key policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent, its second cut outside of a scheduled meeting this year. The Singapore dollar has lost 0.5 percent on increasing expectations of further monetary policy easing in April by the central bank to support growth. The Indonesian rupiah has slid 0.4 percent. The rupiah on Thursday fell below psychological support of 13,000 per dollar for the first time since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, as the central bank said a weaker rupiah helps export competitiveness improve. Thailand's baht has eased 0.3 percent, while the Philippine peso edged weaker. By contrast, the yuan has gained 0.1 percent as some investors saw the currency's fall to a two-year low earlier this week as excessive. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 119.97 120.14 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.3686 1.3710 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 31.440 31.507 +0.21 Korean won 1097.90 1101.30 +0.31 Baht 32.41 32.42 +0.03 Peso 44.11 44.13 +0.03 Rupiah 12975.00 12985.00 +0.08 *Rupee 62.17 62.17 0.00 Ringgit 3.6470 3.6485 +0.04 Yuan 6.2648 6.2662 +0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 119.97 119.66 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.3686 1.3260 -3.11 Taiwan dlr 31.440 31.718 +0.88 Korean won 1097.90 1099.30 +0.13 Baht 32.41 32.90 +1.51 Peso 44.11 44.72 +1.38 Rupiah 12975.00 12380.00 -4.59 Rupee 62.16 63.03 +1.41 Ringgit 3.6470 3.4965 -4.13 Yuan 6.2648 6.2040 -0.97 * Financial markets in India are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)