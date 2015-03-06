* For poll data click reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls
* Chinese yuan to rise only slightly this year on strong
dollar
* Indian rupee to trade at 63.50 in a year
By Sumanta Dey and Shaloo Shrivastava
March 6 The Chinese yuan will likely rise only
slightly over the coming year as broad dollar strength, the
threat of deflation and weak economic growth raises the chance
of further stimulus from the central bank, a Reuters poll
showed.
The poll also showed the Indian rupee is expected to
depreciate marginally in the next twelve months, tracking the
strong dollar.
The dollar has had an almost unbroken rally since June as
strong growth in the world's top economy raised hopes the
Federal Reserve will hike rates around the middle of this year -
the only major central bank seen tightening its policy at a time
when others have either cut interest rates or added stimulus.
The People's Bank of China cut its lending rate last week,
the second such move since November, in an acknowledgement of
the risks that weak demand and a housing slump pose to the
economy. Further easing is expected in coming quarters.
Premier Li Keqiang announced a growth target of around 7
percent for this year at the country's annual parliamentary
meeting on Thursday, the weakest pace of expansion in
generations and a shadow of the double-digit growth rates China
is accustomed to.
The poll of 25 currency strategists this week showed the
yuan will appreciate slightly to 6.24 in three
months, 6.22 in six months and 6.19 in a year. On Friday it was
around 6.26.
"Inflation will remain pretty low for China and probably the
threat of deflation will require the PBoC to ease", said Nizam
Idris, head of FX strategy at Macquarie Group.
The yuan has lost over 2 percent since the PBoC started
cutting interest rates in November.
Inflation has also steadily cooled in China to just 0.8
percent annual rate last month owing to a steep drop in the
price of crude oil, nearly 50 percent since June, and
commodities.
Producer prices at Chinese factories have now been falling
for nearly three years.
A separate poll of currency analysts on Thursday showed
short positions on the yuan hit a near five-year high in the
last two weeks.
That poll also showed long positions on the Indian rupee
were near a two-month high, although the latest survey found the
currency is seen remaining around current levels of
62.15 for most of 2015, before weakening slightly to 63.50 a
dollar in 12 months.
RUPEE OUTLOOK
Expectations of economic reforms that could attract
investors and lower India's current account deficit will likely
aid sentiment in Asia's third-largest economy, especially after
New Delhi announced a budget last week that focused on keeping a
lid on borrowings while increasing spending on infrastructure.
The Reserve Bank of India has embarked on a policy easing
cycle, slashing the repo rate twice this year as
inflation subsides. Consumer prices rose 5.11 percent in
January, a steep decline from the double digit inflation just
over a year back.
"The RBI may be more tolerant of currency appreciation going
forward because of some probable upside trajectory in consumer
prices," said Idris.
India's central bank and government overhauled the country's
monetary policy this week by introducing an inflation target
ceiling of 6 percent in two years time.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)