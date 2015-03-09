BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs
* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.74 120.84 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.3800 1.3775 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 31.515 31.450 -0.21 Korean won 1108.70 1098.70 -0.90 Baht 32.56 32.43 -0.41 Peso 44.26 44.09 -0.38 Rupiah 13040.00 12975.00 -0.50 Rupee 62.17 62.17 0.00 Ringgit 3.6850 3.6530 -0.87 Yuan 6.2651 6.2629 -0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.74 119.66 -0.90 Sing dlr 1.3800 1.3260 -3.91 Taiwan dlr 31.515 31.718 +0.64 Korean won 1108.70 1099.30 -0.85 Baht 32.56 32.90 +1.04 Peso 44.26 44.72 +1.04 Rupiah 13040.00 12380.00 -5.06 Rupee 62.17 63.03 +1.38 Ringgit 3.6850 3.4965 -5.12 Yuan 6.2651 6.2040 -0.98 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Says drug used for the treatment of Hepatitis C Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qfTJ90) Further company coverage: