* Rupiah lowest since 1998 on stocks, bonds, corp dlr bids * Ringgit hits 6-year low on sliding oil prices * Indonesia, Malaysia c.banks intervention spotted * Won at 3-month low on offshore funds, importers (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 9 Emerging Asian currencies lost ground on Monday after stronger-than-expected U.S. job data boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in the middle of this year, hurting regional attractiveness of higher yields. Adding to depreciation pressure, China's imports in the first two months of the year fell more than 20 percent from a year earlier, indicating persistent weakness in the world's second-largest economy. The Indonesian rupiah hit a near 17-year trough as bonds and stocks slid. The Malaysian ringgit touched a six-year low, while the Singapore dollar stayed around its weakest since July 2010. South Korea's won slid to a three-month low as offshore funds sold the currency. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 295,000 in February, beating a market forecast for a 240,000 increase, data showed on Friday. The jobless rate last month fell to 5.5 percent, the lowest level since May 2008. Those healthy numbers sent the dollar to a fresh 11-year high against a six major currencies and lifted U.S. Treasury bond yields. "The strong jobs data helped the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rise above 2.2 percent despite lower oil prices. That indicated markets were pricing in an earlier interest rate hike," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "The dollar's strength and volatilities in emerging currencies will intensify, especially in the second quarter," Park added. The benchmark U.S. note yield stood at 2.2289 percent on Monday in Asia. The yield on Friday in New York posted their biggest rise since November 2013. RUPIAH The rupiah lost 0.7 percent to 13,070 per dollar, its weakest since August 1998, on dollar demand from local companies. The currency also slid in non-deliverable forwards markets. Most Indonesian government bond returns rose, with yields of 10-year debt and 15-year bonds at their highest levels since mid-February. Jakarta shares lost 1.3 percent, underperforming regional peers. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate, which the central bank introduced in 2013 to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 13,047 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since the launch. The central bank was spotted intervening to support the worst-performing Asian currency so far this year around the session's low, traders said. However, the authority did not seem to be defending specific levels, they added. RINGGIT The ringgit fell 1.0 percent to 3.6900 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009. The Malaysian currency came under further pressure as oil prices slid, underscoring concerns that falling crude will hurt the country's current account surplus and widen its fiscal deficit. The central bank was spotted intervening to support the currency, traders said. WON The won skidded 1.3 percent to 1,112.6 per dollar, its weakest since Dec. 9. Offshore funds sold the currency and South Korea's importers bought the dollar for payments. The South Korean unit pared some of its losses as exporters chased it for settlements on dips, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 120.96 120.84 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3812 1.3775 -0.27 Taiwan dlr 31.523 31.450 -0.23 Korean won 1110.30 1098.70 -1.04 Baht 32.55 32.43 -0.38 Peso 44.27 44.09 -0.41 Rupiah 13060.00 12975.00 -0.65 Rupee 62.66 62.17 -0.78 Ringgit 3.6845 3.6530 -0.85 Yuan 6.2653 6.2629 -0.04 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 120.96 119.66 -1.08 Sing dlr 1.3812 1.3260 -4.00 Taiwan dlr 31.523 31.718 +0.62 Korean won 1110.30 1099.30 -0.99 Baht 32.55 32.90 +1.08 Peso 44.27 44.72 +1.02 Rupiah 13060.00 12380.00 -5.21 Rupee 62.66 63.03 +0.59 Ringgit 3.6845 3.4965 -5.10 Yuan 6.2653 6.2040 -0.98 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)