* Won weakest since Aug 2013 as yen down to 8-year low * Singapore dollar near 5-year low on easing expectations * Ringgit hits 6-year trough, bond prices slide (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 10 Most emerging Asian currencies extended slides on Tuesday as the dollar rose to its highest in almost 12 years against major currencies on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in the middle of this year. South Korea's won underperformed regional peers, skidding to its weakest in more than 1-1/2 years due to selling by offshore funds as the Japanese yen slumped to an eight-year low. The Singapore dollar fell to a near five-year low on expectations of further monetary policy easing. Malaysia's ringgit touched a six-year trough with bond prices lower. Other emerging market currencies were also hit as the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates reduced the attractiveness of higher yields. The Brazilian real, which fell for a sixth straight day on Monday, led the losses. The U.S. dollar raced to its highest since September 2003 against a basket of six major currencies. Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday the Fed should promptly end its easy monetary policy and press ahead with an interest rate hike, followed by a set of gradual moves higher. The comments came as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data for February boosted views that the Fed may start raising interest rates sooner than predicted. By contrast, some Asian central banks have eased monetary policies to support growth and tackle deflationary pressure. China's producer prices in continued to slide in February, increasing calls for further policy measures to aid growth. "Rate differentials, especially on the shorter end, we think may continue to underpin the broad dollar and this is especially apparent in the Asian context," Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist with OCBC, wrote in a client note. WON The won lost as much as 1.0 percent to 1,123.3 per dollar, its weakest since August 2013. The South Korean currency extended losses as traders scrambled for the dollar once the won weakened past a chart support at 1,121.7, the low of Dec. 8. The won is seen weakening to 1,126-1,128, weekly lows in August 2013, as the support was cleared, analysts said. Still, local exporters took the slide as a chance to buy the won on dips for settlements, limiting the unit's downside. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Singapore's dollar slid 0.5 percent to 1.3873 against the U.S. dollar, its weakest since July 2010. The weakness came amid growing expectations that the Monetary Authority of Singapore may ease monetary policy further in April. "We now expect MAS to ease policy further at the upcoming April meeting, via a re-centring lower of the policy band to the prevailing level of the S$ NEER," ANZ said in a client note, referring to the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate. ANZ preferred to sell the city-state's currency against the Indian rupee, saying such trade "offers attractive carry." RINGGIT The ringgit fell 0.5 percent to 3.6970 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009. Interbank speculators and funds added bearish bets on the Malaysian currency once it weakened past 3.6900. Caution increased over possible intervention by the central bank to support the ringgit, but some traders were looking to sell the currency on any rally. "There is no other way to play except to long the dollar," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. "Did the intervention over the past three months work?" Most government bond prices eased with the 10-year bond yield up to 3.964 percent, the highest since Jan. 21. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0540 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.72 121.16 -0.46 Sing dlr 1.3852 1.3802 -0.36 Taiwan dlr 31.537 31.520 -0.05 Korean won 1121.70 1112.10 -0.86 Baht 32.63 32.56 -0.21 Peso 44.29 44.21 -0.17 Rupiah 13065.00 13045.00 -0.15 Rupee 62.72 62.55 -0.28 Ringgit 3.6935 3.6780 -0.42 Yuan 6.2634 6.2644 +0.02 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.72 119.66 -1.70 Sing dlr 1.3852 1.3260 -4.27 Taiwan dlr 31.537 31.718 +0.57 Korean won 1121.70 1099.30 -2.00 Baht 32.63 32.90 +0.83 Peso 44.29 44.72 +0.98 Rupiah 13065.00 12380.00 -5.24 Rupee 62.72 63.03 +0.49 Ringgit 3.6935 3.4965 -5.33 Yuan 6.2634 6.2040 -0.95 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)