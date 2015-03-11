March 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.34 121.14 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.3853 1.3905 +0.38 Taiwan dlr 31.603 31.566 -0.12 Korean won 1126.65 1122.60 -0.36 Baht 32.66 32.72 +0.18 Peso 44.36 44.27 -0.20 Rupiah 13150.00 13088.00 -0.47 Rupee 62.76 62.76 +0.00 Ringgit 3.7125 3.7035 -0.24 Yuan 6.2622 6.2620 -0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.34 119.66 -1.39 Sing dlr 1.3853 1.3260 -4.28 Taiwan dlr 31.603 31.718 +0.36 Korean won 1126.65 1099.30 -2.43 Baht 32.66 32.90 +0.73 Peso 44.36 44.72 +0.81 Rupiah 13150.00 12380.00 -5.86 Rupee 62.76 63.03 +0.43 Ringgit 3.7125 3.4965 -5.82 Yuan 6.2622 6.2040 -0.93 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)