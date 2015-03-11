(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, March 11 Indonesia's rupiah hit a
fresh 17-year low on Wednesday, leading losses among emerging
Asian currencies due to waning risk sentiment, while the Thai
baht fell to a near two-month low after the central bank's
surprise rate cut.
The Singapore dollar bucked the regional
depreciation trend as the central bank was suspected of
intervening to support the currency.
The baht fell to 32.83 per dollar, its weakest
since Jan. 13 after the Bank of Thailand unexpectedly slashed
its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent,
joining the regional easing moves.
"The surprise rate cut will be negative for the Thai baht in
the near term, in our view. It is likely to add to the recent
pressure on the THB from broad U.S. dollar strength," said
analysts at Standard Chartered in a client note.
The Thai currency, however, was likely to outperform other
emerging Asian currencies as positioning in the country's bonds
and equity markets remains "very low," they said. The baht will
also benefit from lower oil prices, they added.
The rupiah fell as much as 1.2 percent to 13,240 per
dollar, its weakest since August 1998, on dollar demand from
local companies and as foreign investors sold the currency amid
lower stocks and bond prices.
South Korea's won slid to its weakest in 20
months a day before the central bank's interest rate meeting.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 121.25 121.14 -0.09
Sing dlr 1.3863 1.3905 +0.30
Taiwan dlr 31.651 31.566 -0.27
Korean won 1126.53 1122.60 -0.35
Baht 32.81 32.72 -0.27
Peso 44.34 44.27 -0.16
Rupiah 13195.00 13088.00 -0.81
Rupee 62.73 62.76 +0.05
Ringgit 3.7000 3.7035 +0.09
Yuan 6.2618 6.2620 +0.00
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 121.25 119.66 -1.32
Sing dlr 1.3863 1.3260 -4.35
Taiwan dlr 31.651 31.718 +0.21
Korean won 1126.53 1099.30 -2.42
Baht 32.81 32.90 +0.27
Peso 44.34 44.72 +0.86
Rupiah 13195.00 12380.00 -6.18
Rupee 62.73 63.03 +0.48
Ringgit 3.7000 3.4965 -5.50
Yuan 6.2618 6.2040 -0.92
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)