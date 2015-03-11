(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, March 11 Indonesia's rupiah hit a fresh 17-year low on Wednesday, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies due to waning risk sentiment, while the Thai baht fell to a near two-month low after the central bank's surprise rate cut. The Singapore dollar bucked the regional depreciation trend as the central bank was suspected of intervening to support the currency. The baht fell to 32.83 per dollar, its weakest since Jan. 13 after the Bank of Thailand unexpectedly slashed its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent, joining the regional easing moves. "The surprise rate cut will be negative for the Thai baht in the near term, in our view. It is likely to add to the recent pressure on the THB from broad U.S. dollar strength," said analysts at Standard Chartered in a client note. The Thai currency, however, was likely to outperform other emerging Asian currencies as positioning in the country's bonds and equity markets remains "very low," they said. The baht will also benefit from lower oil prices, they added. The rupiah fell as much as 1.2 percent to 13,240 per dollar, its weakest since August 1998, on dollar demand from local companies and as foreign investors sold the currency amid lower stocks and bond prices. South Korea's won slid to its weakest in 20 months a day before the central bank's interest rate meeting. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.25 121.14 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.3863 1.3905 +0.30 Taiwan dlr 31.651 31.566 -0.27 Korean won 1126.53 1122.60 -0.35 Baht 32.81 32.72 -0.27 Peso 44.34 44.27 -0.16 Rupiah 13195.00 13088.00 -0.81 Rupee 62.73 62.76 +0.05 Ringgit 3.7000 3.7035 +0.09 Yuan 6.2618 6.2620 +0.00 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.25 119.66 -1.32 Sing dlr 1.3863 1.3260 -4.35 Taiwan dlr 31.651 31.718 +0.21 Korean won 1126.53 1099.30 -2.42 Baht 32.81 32.90 +0.27 Peso 44.34 44.72 +0.86 Rupiah 13195.00 12380.00 -6.18 Rupee 62.73 63.03 +0.48 Ringgit 3.7000 3.4965 -5.50 Yuan 6.2618 6.2040 -0.92 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)