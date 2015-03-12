* Bank of Korea lowers rates to record low 1.75 pct
* Focus on indication of further rate cut
SINGAPORE, March 12 South Korea's won hit a
20-month low on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly cut
its policy interest rate to a record low, joining global policy
easing.
The Bank of Korea slashed its base rate by 25
basis points to 1.75 percent in a surprise move. Most economists
polled by Reuters had expected no rate change this week,
although many had still predicted a cut in coming months.
The won lost as much as 0.9 percent to 1,136.4
per dollar, its weakest since July 10, 2013. Treasury bond
futures advanced with foreigners buying.
"This should underpin the softer tone in KRW, particularly
now that we have broken above the 1,120/1,125 region and we
should now be targeting a move into the 1,140/1,150," said
Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in
Singapore, referring to the won's value against the dollar.
The rate cut is unlikely spur sharp portfolio outflows as
foreign investors have still been happy to accumulate Korean
debt, Cavenagh said.
"However, as the U.S. gets closer to raising rates the
attractiveness of investing into Korean debt may start to become
more questionable," he added.
Investors were awaiting Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol's
press conference later in the day for clues on further rate
cuts.
The won may find some relief if Lee indicates the central
bank ends its easing cycle, analysts said.
"A rate-cut factor may fade out unless expectations of
further moves form again. The won has been pricing a cut to some
degree," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in
Seoul.
"Household debt and U.S. interest rate hikes could be
hurdles for a further cut," Jeong added.
The Bank of Korea's rate cut on Thursday came a day after
Thailand's central bank lowered borrowing costs in a surprise
move.
Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies edged up as
investors covered short positions.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0155 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 121.60 121.46 -0.12
Sing dlr 1.3862 1.3888 +0.19
Taiwan dlr 31.724 31.666 -0.18
Korean won 1131.60 1126.50 -0.45
Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.09
Peso 44.29 44.34 +0.11
Rupiah 13177.00 13186.00 +0.07
Rupee 62.78 62.78 +0.00
Ringgit 3.6810 3.6970 +0.43
Yuan 6.2630 6.2623 -0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 121.60 119.66 -1.60
Sing dlr 1.3862 1.3260 -4.34
Taiwan dlr 31.724 31.718 -0.02
Korean won 1131.60 1099.30 -2.85
Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.09
Peso 44.29 44.72 +0.97
Rupiah 13177.00 12380.00 -6.05
Rupee 62.78 63.03 +0.40
Ringgit 3.6810 3.4965 -5.01
Yuan 6.2630 6.2040 -0.94
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)