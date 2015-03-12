* Bank of Korea lowers rates to record low 1.75 pct * Focus on indication of further rate cut SINGAPORE, March 12 South Korea's won hit a 20-month low on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly cut its policy interest rate to a record low, joining global policy easing. The Bank of Korea slashed its base rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent in a surprise move. Most economists polled by Reuters had expected no rate change this week, although many had still predicted a cut in coming months. The won lost as much as 0.9 percent to 1,136.4 per dollar, its weakest since July 10, 2013. Treasury bond futures advanced with foreigners buying. "This should underpin the softer tone in KRW, particularly now that we have broken above the 1,120/1,125 region and we should now be targeting a move into the 1,140/1,150," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore, referring to the won's value against the dollar. The rate cut is unlikely spur sharp portfolio outflows as foreign investors have still been happy to accumulate Korean debt, Cavenagh said. "However, as the U.S. gets closer to raising rates the attractiveness of investing into Korean debt may start to become more questionable," he added. Investors were awaiting Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol's press conference later in the day for clues on further rate cuts. The won may find some relief if Lee indicates the central bank ends its easing cycle, analysts said. "A rate-cut factor may fade out unless expectations of further moves form again. The won has been pricing a cut to some degree," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "Household debt and U.S. interest rate hikes could be hurdles for a further cut," Jeong added. The Bank of Korea's rate cut on Thursday came a day after Thailand's central bank lowered borrowing costs in a surprise move. Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies edged up as investors covered short positions. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0155 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.60 121.46 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.3862 1.3888 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 31.724 31.666 -0.18 Korean won 1131.60 1126.50 -0.45 Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.09 Peso 44.29 44.34 +0.11 Rupiah 13177.00 13186.00 +0.07 Rupee 62.78 62.78 +0.00 Ringgit 3.6810 3.6970 +0.43 Yuan 6.2630 6.2623 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.60 119.66 -1.60 Sing dlr 1.3862 1.3260 -4.34 Taiwan dlr 31.724 31.718 -0.02 Korean won 1131.60 1099.30 -2.85 Baht 32.87 32.90 +0.09 Peso 44.29 44.72 +0.97 Rupiah 13177.00 12380.00 -6.05 Rupee 62.78 63.03 +0.40 Ringgit 3.6810 3.4965 -5.01 Yuan 6.2630 6.2040 -0.94 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)