* Won ends up as no further S.Korea rate cut seen in 2015
* Bank of Korea lowers rates to record low 1.75 pct
* Intervention caution supports most emerging Asia FX
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 12 South Korea's won ended
local trade firmer, recovering slightly from a 20-month trough
hit on Thursday when the central bank unexpectedly slashed
borrowing costs to a record low.
Expectations of another interest rate cut anytime soon
vanished, with a snap Reuters poll of analysts finding the
surprise cut now viewed as the central bank's last easing, at
least for this year.
The Bank of Korea slashed its base rate by 25
basis points to 1.75 percent at its monthly policy meeting.
The won closed at 1,126.4 per dollar after
falling to 1,136.4 per dollar, its weakest since July 10, 2013,
compared with Wednesday's close of 1,126.5.
Traders rushed to cover the short positions they had built
up on expectations of further easing, and treasury bond futures
pared back much of their gains they made after the rate
cut.
Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan told reporters after a
scheduled meeting that Thursday's rate cut was a pre-emptive
move and would help revive the economy.
The Bank of Korea's rate cut is unlikely to spur sharp
portfolio outflows as foreign investors have been happy to
accumulate Korean debt, said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX
strategist with Westpac in Singapore.
"However, as the U.S. gets closer to raising rates the
attractiveness of investing in Korean debt may start to become
more questionable," he added.
Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies rose as caution
set in over possible intervention by authorities to stem
excessive currency weakness.
RINGGIT
Malaysia's ringgit gained as nerves over possible
intervention to support the ailing currency prompted investors
to cover short positions.
Traders scrambled for the Malaysian currency when it
strengthened past 3.6900 per dollar.
The government has sold 4.0 billion ringgit ($1.1 billion)
in bonds maturing in 2025 with bid-to-cover ratio of 2.23 times
at an average yield of 3.955 percent, the central bank said
earlier.
Most government bond prices and Kuala Lumpur shares
rose.
BAHT
The Thai baht edged up even though the Bank of
Thailand unexpectedly cut borrowing costs on Wednesday.
The baht slid to as low as 32.92 per dollar earlier on
Thursday, its weakest since Jan. 7.
The currency firmed, analysts said, because the rate
reduction is unlikely to undercut the baht against regional
peers.
"We do not think this knee-jerk reaction to the rate cut
will necessarily cause the THB to reverse all of its recent
outperformance versus most Asian currencies," said Dominic
Bunning, senior FX Strategist at HSBC, in a client note.
The baht has gained 0.1 percent against the dollar so far
this year, making it the third best-performing Asian currency,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0610 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 121.32 121.46 +0.12
Sing dlr 1.3834 1.3888 +0.39
Taiwan dlr 31.615 31.666 +0.16
Korean won 1126.30 1126.50 +0.02
Baht 32.84 32.90 +0.18
Peso 44.26 44.34 +0.18
Rupiah 13190.00 13186.00 -0.03
Rupee 62.52 62.78 +0.42
Ringgit 3.6840 3.6970 +0.35
Yuan 6.2629 6.2623 -0.01
Change so far in 2015
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 121.32 119.66 -1.37
Sing dlr 1.3834 1.3260 -4.15
Taiwan dlr 31.615 31.718 +0.33
Korean won 1126.30 1099.30 -2.40
Baht 32.84 32.90 +0.18
Peso 44.26 44.72 +1.04
Rupiah 13190.00 12380.00 -6.14
Rupee 62.52 63.03 +0.82
Ringgit 3.6840 3.4965 -5.09
Yuan 6.2629 6.2040 -0.94
($1 = 3.6810 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing
by)