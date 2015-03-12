* Won ends up as no further S.Korea rate cut seen in 2015 * Bank of Korea lowers rates to record low 1.75 pct * Intervention caution supports most emerging Asia FX (Adds detail, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 12 South Korea's won ended local trade firmer, recovering slightly from a 20-month trough hit on Thursday when the central bank unexpectedly slashed borrowing costs to a record low. Expectations of another interest rate cut anytime soon vanished, with a snap Reuters poll of analysts finding the surprise cut now viewed as the central bank's last easing, at least for this year. The Bank of Korea slashed its base rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent at its monthly policy meeting. The won closed at 1,126.4 per dollar after falling to 1,136.4 per dollar, its weakest since July 10, 2013, compared with Wednesday's close of 1,126.5. Traders rushed to cover the short positions they had built up on expectations of further easing, and treasury bond futures pared back much of their gains they made after the rate cut. Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan told reporters after a scheduled meeting that Thursday's rate cut was a pre-emptive move and would help revive the economy. The Bank of Korea's rate cut is unlikely to spur sharp portfolio outflows as foreign investors have been happy to accumulate Korean debt, said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. "However, as the U.S. gets closer to raising rates the attractiveness of investing in Korean debt may start to become more questionable," he added. Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies rose as caution set in over possible intervention by authorities to stem excessive currency weakness. RINGGIT Malaysia's ringgit gained as nerves over possible intervention to support the ailing currency prompted investors to cover short positions. Traders scrambled for the Malaysian currency when it strengthened past 3.6900 per dollar. The government has sold 4.0 billion ringgit ($1.1 billion) in bonds maturing in 2025 with bid-to-cover ratio of 2.23 times at an average yield of 3.955 percent, the central bank said earlier. Most government bond prices and Kuala Lumpur shares rose. BAHT The Thai baht edged up even though the Bank of Thailand unexpectedly cut borrowing costs on Wednesday. The baht slid to as low as 32.92 per dollar earlier on Thursday, its weakest since Jan. 7. The currency firmed, analysts said, because the rate reduction is unlikely to undercut the baht against regional peers. "We do not think this knee-jerk reaction to the rate cut will necessarily cause the THB to reverse all of its recent outperformance versus most Asian currencies," said Dominic Bunning, senior FX Strategist at HSBC, in a client note. The baht has gained 0.1 percent against the dollar so far this year, making it the third best-performing Asian currency, according to Thomson Reuters data. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0610 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.32 121.46 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.3834 1.3888 +0.39 Taiwan dlr 31.615 31.666 +0.16 Korean won 1126.30 1126.50 +0.02 Baht 32.84 32.90 +0.18 Peso 44.26 44.34 +0.18 Rupiah 13190.00 13186.00 -0.03 Rupee 62.52 62.78 +0.42 Ringgit 3.6840 3.6970 +0.35 Yuan 6.2629 6.2623 -0.01 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.32 119.66 -1.37 Sing dlr 1.3834 1.3260 -4.15 Taiwan dlr 31.615 31.718 +0.33 Korean won 1126.30 1099.30 -2.40 Baht 32.84 32.90 +0.18 Peso 44.26 44.72 +1.04 Rupiah 13190.00 12380.00 -6.14 Rupee 62.52 63.03 +0.82 Ringgit 3.6840 3.4965 -5.09 Yuan 6.2629 6.2040 -0.94 ($1 = 3.6810 ringgit) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by)