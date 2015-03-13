* Won to see worst week since September 2011 * Baht down 1.3 pct weekly, largest loss since August (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 13 Most emerging Asian currencies slipped on Friday, widening their weekly losses as the dollar broadly rebounded amid caution over the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week despite weaker U.S. retail sales data. South Korea's won was set to suffer its largest weekly depreciation in 3-1/2 years, leading regional slides this week, after the central bank on Thursday unexpectedly cut the policy interest rate. Regional currencies earlier on Friday edged up as investors took profits from the dollar after data showed that U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in February. That reduced expectations of a interest rate hike in June by the Fed. Still, emerging Asian currencies weren't investors' favourites as markets awaited the Fed's two-day policy meeting starting from Tuesday. "A key is if the Fed drops the word 'patient' or not. If that is dropped, we will see another shock on Asian currencies," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. The U.S. central bank is expected to signal its intention to raise borrowing costs soon by removing a pledge to be "patient" in its forward guidance. The Fed remains on course to raise interest rates in June as a rapidly strengthening U.S. labour market and its eventual upward pressure on wages offsets lingering concerns about low inflation, a Reuters poll showed. By contrast, Asian monetary authorities have eased policies to tackle slower growth and deflationary pressure. This week, the central banks of South Korea and Thailand surprisingly cut interest rates. WON, BAHT HIT So far this week, the won has lost 2.7 percent against the dollar. That would be the largest weekly loss since September 2011. Thailand's baht has slid 1.3 percent so far this week, which would be the biggest such depreciation since August last year. The Indonesian rupiah this week has fallen 2.1 percent as foreign investors dumped local stocks and bonds. The rupiah on Wednesday fell to its weakest since August 1998, but the central bank said there was no need to panic. Malaysia's ringgit has lost 1.2 percent on sliding oil prices, which renewed concerns that lower crude may hurt the country's current account surplus and widen its fiscal deficit. The Indian rupee this week has slid 0.8 percent amid dollar demand by state-run banks on behalf of the central bank. The Singapore dollar has fallen 0.6 percent on growing expectations the central bank may ease monetary policy further in its April statement. Both the Taiwan dollar and the Philippine peso have eased 0.4 percent each this week. China's yuan has edged up, bucking against the regional depreciation, as the central bank was suspected of stemming its weakness. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0538 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 121.52 121.26 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.3860 1.3811 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 31.590 31.670 +0.25 Korean won 1129.20 1126.40 -0.25 Baht 32.84 32.81 -0.11 Peso 44.28 44.25 -0.06 Rupiah 13192.00 13180.00 -0.09 Rupee 62.66 62.50 -0.26 Ringgit 3.6950 3.6905 -0.12 Yuan 6.2594 6.2624 +0.05 Change so far in 2015 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 121.52 119.66 -1.53 Sing dlr 1.3860 1.3260 -4.33 Taiwan dlr 31.590 31.718 +0.41 Korean won 1129.20 1099.30 -2.65 Baht 32.84 32.90 +0.18 Peso 44.28 44.72 +1.01 Rupiah 13192.00 12380.00 -6.16 Rupee 62.66 63.03 +0.59 Ringgit 3.6950 3.4965 -5.37 Yuan 6.2594 6.2040 -0.89 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)